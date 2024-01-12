Yankees sign left-handed infielder to Minor League free agent deal

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Following the whirlwind that was the Marcus Stroman signing, the Yankees are adding to their Triple-A depth by signing Cuban infielder J.C Escarra, a first baseman who was drafted in 2017 by the Baltimore Orioles and has been out of affiliated baseball for the last two seasons. It was announced by his agent Lisette Carnet, and he’s spent the last few seasons playing both Independent and Winter League baseball across various leagues in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

Since leaving affiliated baseball to play in various leagues, he’s played some third base, outfield, and catcher as well, and he’ll now get a chance to partake in Spring Training and serve as upper-level MiLB depth.

Yankees Continue To Add to MiLB Depth

J.C Escarra spent his entire affiliated career with the Baltimore Orioles organization, reaching Triple-A in 2021 but struggling with the bat as he hit just .225 with an 83 wRC+ in 58 games. In his MiLB career, he has 30 home runs in 343 games with a .730 OPS and 111 wRC+, relying on his ability to work walks over hitting for power. With their lack of immediate first base depth in the upper levels of the Minor Leagues, Escarra presents an option to throw in the mix in case of injuries.

Ben Rice will likely be the starting first baseman at Triple-A for the Yankees, but after losing their primary option at 1B in Scranton with Andres Chaparro signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, they needed extra insurance. An invite to Spring Training should also give the 28-year-old infielder the chance to display himself and get acclimated with infielders who’ll be in Triple-A or the Major Leagues this upcoming season.

He spent this past season across three different leagues, where he hit 15 HRs in 41 games with a .707 SLG, and the Yankees are hoping that they can tap into that newfound power.