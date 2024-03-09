Yankees shut down Oswald Peraza after bad injury news

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the 2024 season, the Yankees were hoping that 24-year-old infielder Oswald Peraza would win the starting utility role to replace DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu was expected to start full-time at third base, so that primary utility spot was up for grabs, and Peraza had the best chance of claiming it.

However, Peraza has been dealing with a shoulder injury over the last few days, which required screening and testing to determine the severity. Unfortunately, manager Aaron Boone stated on Saturday morning that Peraza would be shut down for 6–8 weeks with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder.

The Yankees’ Infield is Delivered a Blow

This is a huge blow to the Yankees’ depth in the infield and the development of Peraza, who has been trying to round out his offensive identity. Once considered a top prospect in the Yankee system, Peraza is quickly falling down the ranks and may not even have a role on the team for much longer.

This spring, he has played three games, hitting .000/.125/.100. He’s failed to record a hit and has struck out in 50% of his at-bats, suggesting he certainly isn’t trending in the right direction, even before the injury.

Many recall his 2022 metrics when he played 18 games for the Yankees, hitting .306/.404/.429. There was plenty of optimism regarding his potential and upside, but ever since that glimpse of production, Peraza has quickly lost his rhythm and momentum.

Last year in Triple-A, Peraza only hit .268 with a .357 OBP, including 14 homers and 36 RBIs. His numbers weren’t bad, but being only 8% better than the average Triple-A hitter certainly doesn’t suggest he’s ready to take on a full workload at the MLB level.

Now, he will have to work his way back in Scranton once again, but the Yankees may have to go out and find a veteran utility piece to solve the position for now. They had interest in Kiké Hernandez and Amed Rosario, but both signed with different teams. Expect the Yankees to be active in the market trying to supplement Peraza’s loss, if not for the entire regular season.