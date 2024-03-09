Yankees: Juan Soto’s free agent contract projection is otherworldly

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman didn’t acquire Juan Soto just to let him leave in free agency next year. Of course, Cashman indicated that he’s only focused on having the Hall of Fame-level talent for the 2024 season, but at just 25 years old, he could be the face of the franchise even after our Judge’s deal expires in eight years.

In fact, Soto’s projected contract would end at age 39, just one year older than Josh Donaldson was last season, so he could still be providing substantial offensive support. According to The Athletic, to keep Soto, the Yankees may have to give out a deal in the range of 14 years, $540 million.

This would pay Soto about $38 million per season, and the Yankees would have him situated next to Judge in the batting order for the foreseeable future. Considering he’s played a minimum of 150 games over the last three consecutive seasons, the Yankees would love to keep a consistent bat who shows up every day and performs. Last season with the San Diego Padres, Soto played all 162 games, hitting .275/.410/.519, including 35 homers and 109 RBIs.

The Yankees Are Getting a Nice Glimpse at Soto’s Production This Spring

This spring, the Bombers are already getting a glimpse of what he’s going to offer them in the regular season. Over six games, Soto is hitting .467/.529/1.200. This is not an average hitter; this is a unique superstar that will create one of the most exciting dynamics in baseball alongside Judge.

Of course, Soto’s defensive qualities are less than adequate, so the Yankees have to live with that, which is easy given his offensive production. In addition, he would bring substantial revenue to the stadium and hopefully multiple World Series over the next 14 years.

It’s entirely possible Soto could get even more money than $540 million, but I wouldn’t expect him to come close to the $700 million deal Shohei Ohtani secured, given he’s also one of the best pitchers in baseball. Having that dual-threat certainly boosted his value, but Soto will get his fair share of the pie, but there could be other suitors.

The New York Mets are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit next off-season, so the Yankees will have to fend off Steve Cohen and his unlimited checkbook.