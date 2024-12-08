Yankees showing interest in trading for dynamic left-handed starter

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the New York Yankees have shown interest in acquiring left-handed starting pitcher Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox. The team had shown interest in his services at the trade deadline, but he wasn’t moved as demands of a contract extension arose in order to get him to agree to pitch in October. The Red Sox and Reds were also listed as interested suitors according to Cotillo, with teams like the Orioles, Dodgers, and Mets showing interest according to other reporters.

He struck out 209 batters across 146 innings last season, posting a 3.58 ERA and 2.69 FIP in the process and becoming a highly coveted name on the trade market.

The Chicago White Sox were historically awful last season, but Garrett Crochet was a bright spot who could provide tons of value to the organization if they ship him to a contender. Across 32 starts the left-hander struck out over 35% of batters faced, showing off an elite fastball with an excellent cutter that allowed him to mow down hitters with ease despite the terrible defense behind him.

Acquiring the southpaw would require quite a haul from the Yankees, one that would almost certainly have to start with Jasson Dominguez. The top prospect could have a hard time getting playing time if the team chose to pay Juan Soto a megadeal, especially since Aaron Judge doesn’t profile very well for the difficult left field that has consistently given outfielders headaches since the construction of the new stadium.

Juan Soto is of course the one who dictates a lot of what the Yankees and other teams are willing to do this offseason, it’s unclear if the bidding is coming to an end tonight or not. The Mets and Yankees are reportedly willing to make a “Godfather Offer” to the star outfielder, one he cannot refuse, but whether these teams have made their final bid or not remains to be seen.

The Yankees will have to wait until Soto signs to get much of anything going; they’re deadset on trying to retain him and don’t want to go into 2025 without arguably their best hitter when you combine the regular and postseason. As for Crochet, his high price tag and the Yankees’ lack of dominant prospects would make this an unlikely deal, but perhaps there are players in their system whom Chicago has a serious interest in.