Yankees add former Padres All-Star closer to radar in free agency

The New York Yankees may try and sign one of the best closers on the open market rather soon this offseason.

FA closer Tanner Scott’s links to Yankees surging

According to FanSided’s Jacob Mountz, Scott’s name is making waves in links to the Yankees following New York’s former two-time All-Star closer Clay Holmes leaving for the New York Mets in free agency on Saturday (h/t Sam Scott of Motorcyclesports.net):

“The Yankees can now explore the market for a reliable closer, and one name making waves is San Diego Padres’ Tanner Scott,” shared Jacob Mountz of FanSided. “Scott’s impressive performance, boasting a 1.75 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 72 innings and an All-Star nod, positions him as a coveted asset in the offseason bullpen hunt. Despite the projected hefty price tag of $54 million over four years, Scott’s proven track record offers the Yankees a reliable option in tight game situations.”

Scott is an elite closer for the Yankees to pursue

Scott was wildly effective in 2024. He secured a career-high 22 saves behind a praiseworthy 1.75 ERA along with 84 strikeouts last season. The 2024 All-Star earned a 4.0 WAR and proved his value on a winning ball club in San Diego.

Now that Holmes is on the Mets as a starter, the Yankees will need a new ninth-inning specialist to fill his shoes. Scott is efficient and dominant enough to step into that role and help the Bronx Bombers capture a World Series in 2025.

Winter meetings may determine if Yankees go after Scott

The Ohio native does come at an expensive price point, but is one of a handful of top-shelf options that the Yankees could pursue if they are dead set on boasting an elite bullpen next time around. The Yankees could opt to trade valuable pieces for Milwaukee Brewers two-time National League Reliever of the Year Devin Williams, who has also been linked to the team in trade projections, or shuffle their deck in order to sign Scott.

Winter meetings, which begin on Monday, may birth former Yankees superstar free agent Juan Soto’s highly-anticipated decision on where he’ll play next. Should the Yankees not have to pay $600 million-plus on a long-term deal to bring Soto back, they could allocate some of that payroll toward Scott.