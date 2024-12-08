Yankees bust signs new deal with AL East Rival Orioles

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has found a new home in the MLB.

Former Yankees All-Star Gary Sanchez signs with Orioles

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Baltimore Orioles have signed Sanchez to a one-year deal. Heyman broke the news on Saturday night. Sanchez played for the Yankees from 2015-2021. The Dominican talent was named an MLB All-Star twice in 2017 and 2019, as well as a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2017 during his seven-year tenure in New York.

Once viewed as a crucial building block in the Yankees’ fold, the 32-year-old tapered off in his last two seasons with the franchise with a combined 33 home runs which fell one shy of the 34 he hit in 2019, as well as an underwhelming .187 cumulative batting average.

Sanchez will make 5th stop in 4 years on Yankees’ AL foes

Sanchez has since played for the Minnesota Twins (2022), New York Mets, and San Diego Padres (2023), and most recently for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. Last season, the righty star hit 11 home runs and drove in 37 RBIs behind a .220 batting average — his highest since 2019 — and a .699 OPS.

He will now join the Orioles’ battery and help Baltimore strive for greater heights in 2025. New York (94-68) will now have to watch out for their former talent on their American League foes in Baltimore (91-71), who finished second to them in the AL standings last time out.