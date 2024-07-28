Yankees show interest in Giants ace ahead of trade deadline

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees‘ starting rotation started off the season, dominating rivals left and right. Since the middle of June, however, the unit hasn’t been nearly as good: they don’t provide length anymore, they are prone to the long ball, they are wild, and they are inconsistent overall.

In theory, the group is rock-solid and doesn’t need any upgrades: Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil both have the stuff of an ace, Carlos Rodon can join that group on a good night, and Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes are steady, crafty veterans. But they have all been so inconsistent in recent outings that the Yankees need to bring in a starter, especially with Clarke Schmidt still on the shelf.

They have reportedly set their sights on a left-hander they already wanted in the offseason: San Francisco Giants ace and reigning NL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell.

The Yankees want Snell again

“News: Yankees are among 6 teams to check in on Blake Snell. While Giants listen, Snell turned in uber dominant performance Saturday (15 K), SF starters are killing it now and they’re just 4 1/2 out of WC. Other complications: NYY in top tax bracket and BS $30M 2025 player option,” MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted.

Snell, due to the lack of spring training action, struggled to open the season and currently boasts a 5.10 ERA in 47.2 innings. Additionally, he suffered a left groin strain in early June.

Since returning from the injured list, he has a 0.75 ERA in 24 frames, with seven walks and a whopping 30 strikeouts. Predictably, he reached top form with good health and after making several starts.

The Yankees wanted him before the season and even offered him a multi-year contract. At the time, his agent, Scott Boras, advised him not to take it, and he ended up signing for a lot less once spring training was nearing an end.

The problem with a potential Snell acquisition is that he is expensive, and the Yankees, as Heyman notes, are already in the top competitive balance tax bracket.

Will the Yankees pull off the elite move to bring in Snell’s tremendous upside to the staff? We are just hours away from finding out.