Yankees should stay far away from Cubs starting pitcher heading to free agency

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are faced with several vacancies in their starting rotation, as Domingo German, Frankie Montas, and Luis Severino enter the free-agent market. General Manager Brian Cashman must navigate these openings with a clear understanding of the team’s financial bandwidth.

The Yamamoto Buzz

Amidst the free agency buzz, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a standout name, particularly after his stellar Game 6 showing in the Japan Series. His pursuit could command a hefty $200 million investment, a figure that reflects his potential to become a franchise cornerstone at only 25 years old.

While the Yankees could secure a future ace in Yamamoto, their rotation’s strength could further amplify with a resurgence from Carlos Rodon. This potential rotation positions the Yankees to establish one of the most formidable units in the league.

Alternatives and Avoidances

Should the Yankees not secure Yamamoto, they might consider Jordan Montgomery, who recently won a World Series with the Texas Rangers. However, they are advised to exercise caution with Marcus Stroman, whose previous interactions with the fanbase could mar his tenure with the team.

The 32-year-old opted out of his 2024 deal with Chicago, allowing him to test free agency. He tossed 136.2 innings this past season with a 3.95 ERA, 65.9% left-on-base rate, and 57.1% ground ball rate.

The Yanks’ focus appears to be on acquiring a younger talent for their starting lineup, distancing themselves from older options like Stroman, who may not resonate well with fans due to past issues.

With ambitions to possibly add Juan Soto, who is projected to command around $30 million in 2024, the Yankees have to weigh the feasibility of signing a top-tier pitcher alongside managing a substantial contract for a player like Soto.