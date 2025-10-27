Yankees should be extending their star infielder, not shopping him

The New York Yankees are staring at another pivotal offseason filled with tough decisions, but one move shouldn’t even cross their minds: trading Jazz Chisholm Jr.

After a breakout season that redefined his ceiling, Chisholm has proven he’s more than just a flashy name — he’s one of the team’s most dynamic players and a vital part of the Yankees’ identity moving forward.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. delivers his best season yet

At 27 years old, Chisholm finally put everything together. He slashed .242/.332/.481 with 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases — a rare mix of power and speed that made him one of the most complete infielders in baseball.

Defensively, he was just as sharp. Across a full season at second base, Chisholm recorded two defensive runs saved and eight outs above average, proving his athleticism translates on both sides of the ball.

Players like that don’t grow on trees. They’re the kind of spark plugs that make a good team feel alive — the kind that keeps Yankee Stadium buzzing even during a midweek series in May.

Why trading him would be a mistake

Chisholm is entering his final year of arbitration and won’t hit free agency until 2027. That gives the Yankees time to negotiate an extension, and they’d be wise to do it now rather than wait.

If they let him play out another big year, his value could skyrocket — and with it, his price tag. Offering him a long-term deal now could secure his prime seasons at a reasonable rate while rewarding him with financial security.

A seven-year, $150 million extension makes sense for both sides. It would buy out his remaining arbitration year and keep him in pinstripes through age 35, balancing value and risk.

Timing matters more than ever

Chisholm’s game leans heavily on his athleticism — the burst, the range, the aggression on the basepaths. Those traits often fade quicker than pure power or contact ability. The Yankees could get four or five more elite seasons before that decline curve hits, which makes locking him in now the smart play.

He’s also become a presence in the clubhouse, a player whose energy is infectious and whose swagger feels tailor-made for the Bronx. Trading him now, just as he’s hitting his stride, would feel like ripping out the team’s heartbeat.

For once, the Yankees don’t need to overthink it. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has arrived — and this is the kind of player you build around, not shop around.