Yankees should avoid Rockies’ third base trade target like the plague

Sometimes, the best trades are the ones you don’t make. The New York Yankees might be on the verge of proving that true.

DJ LeMahieu was an afterthought to start the year, but he’s showing signs of turning back the clock — just in time.

And his recent stretch could save the front office from making an ill-advised move at third base this summer.

LeMahieu flashing signs of a late-career revival

LeMahieu has battled through physical decline the past two seasons, but something has clicked since returning from injury.

Over 12 at-bats, he’s slashing .333/.385/.583 with a .968 OPS and a home run, showcasing unexpected pop and mobility.

It’s a tiny sample size, but the underlying data tells a more optimistic story — he’s hitting the ball with authority again.

He looks lighter on his feet, more engaged at the plate, and smoother in the field than at any point since 2021.

If the Yankees get even league-average production out of him, it changes the math at the trade deadline entirely.

McMahon’s defense is elite — but the bat raises concerns

One player who’s been linked to the Yankees is Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon, a slick defender with a strong arm.

McMahon boasts a .972 fielding percentage, five defensive runs saved, and two outs above average at third base.

He’s a clear asset on defense, and several teams like the Cubs and Dodgers are circling ahead of the deadline, via bob Nightengale of USA Today.

But the offensive side is where the warning lights start to blink.

He’s hitting .206/.333/.374 with six home runs, and his 88 wRC+ paints the picture — he’s 12% below league average.

He barrels the ball well and ranks in the 96th percentile in exit velocity, but his 34.4% whiff rate is a problem.

Colorado numbers rarely translate cleanly

Here’s the deeper concern: if McMahon is struggling to produce in hitter-friendly Coors Field, how would he fare in the Bronx?

Offensive numbers often deflate when players leave Denver, where the thin air helps fly balls carry into the seats.

For McMahon, the power metrics might hint at hidden upside, but betting on that kind of breakout comes with risk.

Especially when he’s already locked into a six-year, $70 million contract through 2028, with $11.6 million due each year.

That’s a steep price tag for a defensive specialist who might never hit his potential at the plate.

Yankees might already have their answer in-house

That’s where LeMahieu comes in. If he continues to contribute, even as a steady veteran presence, the need for McMahon disappears.

The Yankees wouldn’t have to gut their already-depleted farm system or absorb a hefty salary for a player with so many question marks.

Sometimes a comeback story is more valuable than a trade. And right now, DJ LeMahieu’s resurgence might be the answer no one saw coming.

