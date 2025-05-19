Yankees didn’t just strike gold with this free agent pitcher — they uncovered a diamond mine

There’s something calming about knowing your ace is going to shove every five days, especially when your $324 million arm is sidelined.

For the New York Yankees, that stability has come from their prized offseason addition — Max Fried.

He hasn’t just replaced Gerrit Cole in the rotation; he’s risen to become the anchor of the entire 2025 pitching staff.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

A contract that already looks like a bargain

When the Yankees handed Fried an eight-year, $218 million deal this winter, it was a calculated risk rooted in consistency.

Fried had been one of the best left-handers in baseball for years with the Braves, but locking him in long-term at age 31 carried questions.

So far, he’s answered all of them.

Across 62.2 innings this season, Fried boasts a dazzling 1.29 ERA, completely transforming the rotation in Cole’s absence.

He’s gone from dependable to dominant.

Sunday night was another Cy Young-level performance

Against a Mets lineup that’s been red-hot, Fried delivered another gem.

He allowed just two earned runs and struck out eight over six innings, using every inch of the plate with precision.

It wasn’t flashy — it was surgical.

The Yankees’ offense exploded behind him, but Fried’s outing ensured there was never a doubt who was in control.

These are the types of outings that don’t just win games — they win awards.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The fastball is doing all the heavy lifting

What’s made Fried so lethal this season is his refined pitch mix.

He’s using his four-seam fastball nearly 10% more than last year, and it’s turned into one of the most dominant pitches in baseball.

Hitters are batting just .140 against it, with a .204 slugging percentage.

It ranks in the 100th percentile in run value, and it’s no accident — the Yankees clearly identified an area to exploit, and Fried’s executed flawlessly.

Even his sinker, thrown with more movement and deception, is holding opponents to a .205 average.

It’s rare to see a veteran pitcher refine his arsenal this late into his career, but Fried has found another gear.

Fried is doing what Rodon couldn’t — at least not yet

Carlos Rodon has made strides this year, finally pitching with confidence and showing signs of a turnaround.

But Fried has already provided what the Yankees had hoped for when they signed Rodon two years ago — a dominant, fearless lefty who sets the tone.

With Gerrit Cole unavailable for the season, Fried didn’t just fill a hole — he’s elevated the Yankees to championship caliber.

He’s the type of ace that teams build October runs around.

The Cy Young race has a new frontrunner

At this pace, it would be shocking if Fried isn’t squarely in the conversation for the AL Cy Young Award by season’s end.

His numbers are elite, his command is pinpoint, and his presence on the mound is unshakable.

For a team chasing a World Series, Fried’s performance has been worth every cent.

The Yankees knew they needed a star — what they got was a savior.

