Yankees 8, Mets 2: Good news and bad news from the Belli Masterblast

When the lights shine brightest in the Bronx, the Yankees have a knack for putting on a show worth remembering.

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees did just that—dismantling the Mets 8-2 behind a vintage performance from Cody Bellinger and another ace-caliber outing by Max Fried.

Everything clicked for the Bombers, from timely hitting to clutch pitching, and now they look more like a machine than a lineup of individuals.

Bellinger’s bat explodes as he silences early critics

For weeks, Cody Bellinger looked like a man searching for his swing.

Now, he looks like the player the Yankees are paying $25 million after acquiring him from Chicago.

Bellinger recorded three hits on the night, including a grand slam and six RBIs, leading the offense in a rout that sent Mets pitching scrambling.

The veteran outfielder also drew two walks, raising his season slash line to .258/.331/.458—strong signs of life from a bat that was ice cold just a month ago.

He’s becoming one of the team’s most important pieces again, showing patience at the plate and real confidence in his approach.

Max Fried continues to dominate

While the offense stole the spotlight, Max Fried was quietly surgical on the mound.

The left-hander gave up just two earned runs over six innings, striking out eight batters across 102 pitches.

Fried’s ERA now sits at 1.29, one of the best marks in the league, and he’s proving every bit worth the eight-year, $214 million deal he signed this offseason.

Even when facing tough spots, Fried remains unflappable—his consistency anchoring the Yankees’ rotation as injuries continue to test their depth.

Bullpen reinforcements pay off immediately

Behind Fried, the bullpen sealed the win without breaking a sweat.

Jonathan Loaisiga tossed a clean inning, striking out two and looking every bit the high-leverage weapon he once was.

Devin Williams continued his resurgence, logging his fifth straight scoreless appearance after a rocky start to the year.

Southpaw Tim Hill wrapped things up with a quiet frame of his own, polishing off a 8-run win that never felt in doubt.

Yankees sit atop the AL East with confidence growing

Sunday’s win pushed the Yankees five games ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

Winners of seven of their last ten, the Yankees are catching fire and showing signs that they’re not just winning games—they’re asserting dominance.

Their offense ranks first in several critical categories, and they’re doing it with stars in sync and role players stepping up when called upon.

A pivotal stretch looms ahead

Next up, the Yankees welcome the Texas Rangers to the Bronx for a three-game set beginning Tuesday evening.

After that, they’ll head west to face the Colorado Rockies in a matchup that should favor their power-heavy lineup.

With Bellinger back in form, Fried leading the staff, and the bullpen getting healthier, the Yankees are putting the rest of the league on notice.

