Yankees’ shortstop opens up about losing Juan Soto in free agency

New York Yankees star shortstop Anthony Volpe recently commented on the impact of Juan Soto’s offseason departure.

Anthony Volpe pays respect to former teammate Juan Soto

Per SNY, Volpe had this to say about no longer having his former teammate Soto in the Yankees’ clubhouse:

“Everything about him will be missed. I think that’s not taking anything away from what we have this year, it’s just respect to him and all the stuff he’s able to help me and help our team with,” Volpe said.

Soto had an incredible impact on the Yankees in 2024

The lift that Soto gave the Yankees last season was groundbreaking. New York was not able to make it past the American League Championship Series in the Aaron Judge era dating back to 2016 before he arrived in town.

Once the Dominican talent put on the pinstripes, his elite 7.9 WAR helped the Yankees close the gap between them and their AL foes and reach the 2024 World Series. Though New York was unable to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last Fall Classic, Soto proved himself to be their most impactful player throughout their entire postseason run.

The Yankees have rebounded from his offseason departure to the New York Mets by adding former 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger to their outfield. The Bronx Bombers also used the money they otherwise would have inked Soto to on a record-setting deal to sign former 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, as well as two-time NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams, ace Max Fried, and more ancillary talent.

Nevertheless, 2025 will prove that their new ensemble can win it all with strength in numbers as opposed to having the heaviest hitters at the top of their pecking order. No matter, Volpe’s relationship with the former 2019 World Series champion has had a lasting effect on him, and Soto’s impact will be compared to this new roster throughout the upcoming campaign.