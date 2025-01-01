Yankees’ shiny new infielder could turn back the MVP clock

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Gradual declines are a thing. Steep drop-offs are as well. For New York Yankees star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, he could prove both to be well in the distance for him after suffering a down 2024 campaign.

Paul Goldschmidt could return to MVP form on Yankees

It was just two seasons ago that Goldschmidt took home the 2022 National League MVP award with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was ultra-efficient with a .317/.404/.578 slash line and a National League-leading .981 OPS.

He’s since seen his batting average fall to .268 in 2023 and a career-low .245 last season. Goldschmidt’s on-base percentage also dipped by over 10 percent from 2022 to 2024 and his slugging percentage fell by over 16 percent.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, his most recent output, also accentuated by his 70 runs, 22 home runs, and 65 RBIs offers hope that he can turn the tide and flirt with being a 100-30-100 performer once again in 2025. He was connecting on pitches ferociously with a 49.6 percent hard-hit percentage (92nd percentile), which proves that he still has power in his arms.

Yankees: Goldschmidt can soften blow of Juan Soto’s exit

Defensively, the 37-year-old looked anything but it as he led all MLB first basemen with 137 double plays turned along with 102 assists to only five errors committed at first base. That serves as an encouraging sign for what he can bring to a Yankees infield that could use elite defense.

Goldschmidt’s power, instincts, and decision-making were all there last season. On a contending Yankees ball club, he could have a resurgent campaign next time around, help compensate for the invaluable productivity that Juan Soto took with him out the door to the New York Mets at the plate, and prove that the franchise solved their issues at first base. Goldschmidt may be the piece that helps the Yankees win the World Series next fall if he brings MVP-level play next to reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge.