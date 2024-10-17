Yankees shaking up first base again in Game 3 of the ALCS

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

You can accuse the New York Yankees of anything but being predictable. They are showing an ability to change and surprise people (both fans and the opposition) with their lineup construction.

The Yankees are making a change at first base

When everybody was impressed by the Jon Berti – Oswaldo Cabrera tandem at first base, the Yankees not only included Anthony Rizzo back on the roster in record time after suffering two fractures, but they also made him the starter at the position and got incredible results (three hits and a walk in eight trips to the plate).

Now, when the world expected them to keep running Rizzo out there given his good play, they are going back to Berti for Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Rizzo will be available for the bench, as will Cabrera, if the Yankees need a pinch-hitter or a defensive replacement in the late innings, which they probably will unless they are up big in Cleveland.

The Yankees trust Berti to play first base

Berti doesn’t really have much in the way of power, but he is hitting a cool .286 with a .375 OBP in limited action this offseason. He is a reliable, versatile player to have around and the Yankees are going with him in a very important playoff game.

In the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals, Berti was also used as a first baseman a couple of times and performed admirably with the glove. It was a new position for him, but he looked like a ten-year veteran out there with positional awareness and the ability to scoop even the most difficult throws from all infield angles.

First base went from being a problematic spot for the Yankees ahead of the postseason to a strength in the span of just a couple of weeks. They might not have much power, but all three options are competent and know how to field the position.