Yankees shake up outfield vs. Guardians with polarizing utility man

The New York Yankees are playing like their cleats are on fire. After taking three of four games in Tampa—nearly pulling off a sweep if not for a still-rusty Devin Williams—they’ve now won six of their last seven and show no signs of cooling off.

In an effort to ride that heat wave into Cleveland, manager Aaron Boone is shuffling the deck. With outfielder Trent Grisham stepping away on paternity leave, Boone is making some adjustments, both in the lineup and out on the grass.

A Patchwork Outfield, but It Might Just Work

Pablo Reyes is getting the nod in right field. It’s a surprising pick on paper, but Reyes clawed his way into the conversation with a solid spring.

He’s one of those players who doesn’t scream star power but somehow finds a way to stick around—like that old T-shirt you keep because it fits just right.

Jasson Domínguez, better known as “The Martian,” will patrol left field, continuing his journey to prove he’s more than just hype.

And with Grisham out, Cody Bellinger shifts over to center. It’s a makeshift outfield, sure, but it’s got the potential to hold its own if everyone plays their part.

Keeping the Captain Fresh

Aaron Judge is staying off his feet defensively for the second straight game, slotting in as the designated hitter. Boone’s clearly playing the long game here—keeping his MVP candidate fresh during a particularly demanding stretch of the schedule.

Ben Rice, still nursing a sore elbow, remains sidelined.

A Curious—but Intriguing—Batting Order

If you looked at the batting order without context, you’d probably double-check it for a typo. Catcher Austin Wells is leading off, Judge follows in the two-hole, with Bellinger behind him.

Then comes Paul Goldschmidt, quietly putting together a strong campaign, batting cleanup like it’s 2015 again.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. brings his electric energy to the fifth spot, while Anthony Volpe, Domínguez, Reyes, and Oswaldo Cabrera round out the lineup.

Boone’s tinkering shows a manager not just reacting, but thinking ahead—managing the wear and tear while still pushing to keep momentum. It’s a delicate balance, but for now, the Yankees look like they’re walking that tightrope with confidence.