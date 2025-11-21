Clarke Schmidt will remain under contract for the 2026 season as the Yankees have agreed to terms with the RHP.

Both sides will avoid arbitration with each other, as Schmidt joins Oswaldo Cabrera as tendered Yankees.

New York wants to add to its rotation depth, and they retain someone who could return in the second half of the season.

Last season Schmidt had a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts before being shutdown for the season due to a UCL tear.

Clarke Schmidt Avoids Arbitration, Yankees Retain Rotation Depth

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

This season was looking excellent for Clarke Schmidt at first, as after an injury he shook off the rust and was a rock in the Yankees’ rotation.

When the Yankees’ season went sideways in an early-July Toronto series, so did Schmidt’s season.

A tear in his UCL would end his season prematurely, but the right-hander will have a strong chance of returning in 2026.

Settling at $4.5 million, the Yankees will avoid arbitration with Clarke Schmidt at about $400,000 less than the projected arbitration number.