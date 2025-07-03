Yankees set sights on Rockies elite defensive third baseman

The New York Yankees are searching desperately for answers ahead of the late July trade deadline, especially with their infield needs glaring.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, one surprising name has surfaced: Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon.

On paper, this feels like a stretch, but when your roster starts leaking oil, even average fixes can look tempting in the moment.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ryan McMahon’s game is a curious blend of promise and problems

McMahon, 30, is best known for his glove rather than his bat, offering the kind of defense that still turns heads.

At third base this season, he’s played 685 innings with a .978 fielding percentage, three defensive runs saved and three outs above average.

His experience at second base gives him extra value, at least on the surface, providing flexibility that could tempt Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

The bat remains a lingering concern for New York’s plans

Offensively, McMahon’s profile leaves plenty to be desired, which is why this rumor doesn’t exactly ignite fireworks.

He’s hitting just .216/.318/.387 with 12 homers, sporting an 85 wRC+, making him 15% worse than the average MLB hitter.

His strikeout rate is an alarming 32%, and although he ranks in the 96th percentile for exit velocity, the results simply aren’t following.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Road woes and contract costs complicate the fit

Dig deeper and the picture looks even murkier for McMahon. Away from Coors Field, he’s hitting just .180 with a .267 on-base percentage.

That should raise serious red flags for the Yankees, who don’t exactly need another bat that goes cold outside of a hitter-friendly environment.

Worse yet, McMahon is under contract through 2027, with $37 million still owed — not exactly cheap insurance for a struggling offense.

The Rockies’ willingness to listen makes things intriguing

Despite typically resisting trades, the Rockies might entertain talks, with Heyman reporting:

“The Yankees checked in on McMahon, according to sources, and the often trade-averse Rockies will listen. He’s playing well after a putrid start likely affected by all the putridity around him (.828 OPS since May 1). Has reasonable $37 million to go through 2027.”

This shows McMahon has heated up since May, but it still doesn’t erase the broader concerns about his consistency and contract.

Is this the move that puts New York over the top?

Adding McMahon would give the Yankees a left-handed bat with defensive versatility, but likely not the impactful presence fans crave.

It’s a bit like patching a leaky roof with duct tape — sure, it might hold for a while, but it won’t stop bigger problems underneath.

The Yankees might pursue him out of necessity more than desire, simply because the options out there are painfully thin.