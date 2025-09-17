Yankees send talented outfield prospect to Tampa to complete Jose Caballero trade

When the New York Yankees swung a surprise trade for José Caballero on July 31, it barely caused a ripple during the deadline frenzy. The deal, which sent outfielder Everson Pereira and a player to be named later to the Tampa Bay Rays, seemed like a footnote in a day filled with blockbuster headlines.

Yet almost overnight, Caballero became one of the Yankees’ most indispensable spark plugs. Since joining the roster in August, he has slashed .270/.356/.492 across 33 games, showing an unexpected blend of contact, patience, and pop. His 135 wRC+ has shattered early projections, and his 13 stolen bases have given the Yankees a jolt of chaos on the basepaths that opposing pitchers have struggled to contain.

The impact has gone beyond the stat sheet. Caballero’s defensive versatility has allowed New York to plug holes across the infield and outfield, often stabilizing lineups on nights when injuries or off-days would have left the team exposed.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Yankees Send Promising Prospect to Complete Trade

On Wednesday, the Yankees officially named the “player to be named later” in that Caballero trade — and it turned out to be one of their fastest-rising young talents. The club announced that outfielder Marshall Toole is heading to Tampa Bay to complete the deal.

The New York Yankees have traded OF Marshall Toole to the Tampa Bay Rays as the player to be named later in the 7/31/25 trade in which the Yankees acquired INF/OF José Caballero in exchange for OF Everson Pereira. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 17, 2025

Toole, a 15th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, might not have been a headline prospect, but he has quickly built a reputation for explosive athleticism and game-changing speed. The 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Tampa Tarpons (Single-A), where he has been a nightmare for opposing batteries.

This year, Toole owns a 148 wRC+ in 96 games with 372 plate appearances, following up on a 147 mark across a brief stint in 2024. He has swiped 44 bases in 50 attempts, blending blistering acceleration with uncanny instincts that make even cautious pitchers nervous when he’s on first.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

What the Rays Are Getting in Toole

Toole’s game still has rough edges, particularly when it comes to developing home run power, but the foundation is enticing. He’s tallied 14 doubles, 13 triples, and five home runs this season, showing he can drive the ball into gaps even if the over-the-fence power hasn’t fully bloomed.

Plate discipline has also been a strength. For a young player in the low minors, Toole has shown mature strike-zone awareness. The Rays, famous for polishing unheralded players into major league contributors, may see him as their next developmental project — a lump of clay with top-end speed and sneaky offensive upside.

In a way, Toole could be the kind of player Tampa has historically turned into a quiet star. He’s electric and wants the Rays to unlock his full force.

Caballero Has Made It Worthwhile for the Yankees

While losing Toole stings, it’s hard to argue with the return. Caballero has become an everyday spark for a Yankees lineup that often felt stagnant earlier in the summer. His blend of energy and adaptability has helped breathe life into a club chasing October.

Trades are gambles, and the Yankees just paid the full price for theirs — but Caballero has made the bet look wise.