The Yankees are facing a pivotal crossroads with their outfield configuration, and if general manager Brian Cashman succeeds in landing a marquee free agent like Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, the “Martian” might find himself playing in a different uniform in 2026.

With only one outfield spot realistically up for grabs—Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham are locked in alongside a new acquisition—Jasson Dominguez would be forced into a cage match with top outfield prospect Spencer Jones for playing time. Rather than letting Dominguez’s value potentially rot on the bench, Bleacher Report has proposed a bold solution: trading him to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera.

This move hinges on the idea that the Yankees cannot afford to hoard redundancy when their rotation has glaring needs. Sending Dominguez to Miami would be a “sell-high” maneuver that nets the Yankees a high-upside arm with three years of team control remaining (arbitration-eligible until 2029). While trading a prospect once heralded as generational stings, the Yankees would be swapping a player with no clear defensive home for a pitcher who just posted a career-best season.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The “Martian” Has Crashed Back to Earth

The rationale for moving Dominguez becomes clearer when you look at his 2025 metrics, which paint the picture of a player struggling to adjust to the big leagues. Dominguez slashed a pedestrian .257/.331/.388 over 429 plate appearances, managing just 10 home runs and a .719 OPS. While he did swipe 23 bases, his overall impact was muted, ranking in the 52nd percentile for batting run value and the 30th percentile for expected wOBA (.306).

Defensively, the situation was far worse. Dominguez was a liability in the outfield, ranking in the 2nd percentile for Range (Outs Above Average) and the 5th percentile for Fielding Run Value. He possesses elite tools—evidenced by his 92nd percentile arm strength and 84th percentile sprint speed—but he hasn’t learned how to translate that athleticism into effective defense yet. For a team with World Series aspirations, carrying a developing player who hurts you in the field might be a luxury they can’t afford.

Edward Cabrera: Electric Stuff with a Fragile Label

In return, the Yankees would acquire Edward Cabrera, a 27-year-old right-hander who finally showed flashes of dominance in 2025.

Cabrera tossed a career-high 137.2 innings, pitching to a solid 3.53 ERA and striking out 150 batters. His arsenal is headlined by a devastating breaking ball that ranked in the 94th percentile for run value, and an offspeed pitch that sat in the 88th percentile. When he is on, he misses bats at an elite clip, making him an intriguing mid-rotation piece with ace upside.

However, the cost of acquisition is lowered by his extensive medical history. Cabrera is the definition of “fragile,” having dealt with a laundry list of injuries including a recurring shoulder impingement (2023, 2024), elbow tendinitis (2022), and an ankle sprain (2022). Even in his breakout 2025 season, he missed time with an elbow sprain in August and blister issues early in the year. The Yankees would be betting that their training staff can keep him healthy enough to bridge the gap until aces like Gerrit Cole return.

Looking Ahead: A Necessary Gamble?

If the Yankees truly want to turn their rotation into a World Series juggernaut by acquiring impact arms, they have to give something to get something. Although they are sitting on a $40 million treasure chest, it is not enough to simply buy every solution, especially when high-end pitching costs a premium. Swapping Dominguez for Cabrera is risky, but it balances the roster and addresses the team’s most immediate need—pitching depth that can survive the marathon of a 162-game season.