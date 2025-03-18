Yankees seem prepared to give spring training standout a roster spot

The New York Yankees are limping into the season, quite literally. Injuries have hit them harder than an Aaron Judge home run, especially in the bullpen.

Jonathan Loaisiga, Jake Cousins, Scott Effross, Ian Hamilton, Clayton Beeter, and Tyler Matzek are all sidelined, leaving the relief corps looking more like a hospital ward than a pitching staff.

Spring training is usually about fine-tuning mechanics and settling into a rhythm, but for the Yankees, it has turned into a stress test of their depth.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

With so many arms unavailable, unexpected contributors have had to step up. And one name is making an especially strong case: Yoendrys Gómez.

Yoendrys Gómez: Right Place, Right Time

Gómez has always had the raw talent to be a big-league pitcher, but for a player to stick in the majors, three things need to align—skill, health, and opportunity. Until now, something was always missing from that equation. But as the Yankees scramble for reliable arms, everything seems to be falling into place for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Through six outings in Grapefruit League play, Gómez has thrown nine scoreless innings, including 2.1 hitless frames against the Blue Jays. Those are the kinds of numbers that make a manager sit up and take notice.

Team insider Max Goodman even pointed out on X that Gómez has a “really good shot” at making the Opening Day roster.

Yoendrys Gómez is up to nine scoreless innings over six outings this spring.



He threw 2.1 hitless frames in relief today vs. the Blue Jays.



Remember, Gómez doesn't have any minor-league options. He has a really good shot to make the #Yankees' Opening Day roster in the 'pen. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) March 17, 2025

No More Options, No More Waiting

Another factor working in Gómez’s favor? He’s out of minor-league options. That means if the Yankees try to send him down, he’ll have to pass through waivers first—a risky move, considering how well he’s been throwing. With the bullpen in shambles and Gómez proving he belongs, it would be shocking if he isn’t part of the 26-man roster when the Yankees face Milwaukee on Opening Day.

A Valuable Weapon in a Depleted Bullpen

Gómez isn’t just making the roster—he could play a critical role. He’s shown the ability to pitch multiple innings, which is invaluable for a team that may need to patch together outs while waiting for reinforcements.

Last season, he posted a 3.67 ERA in Triple-A and a 3.97 mark in 11.1 big-league innings. Those aren’t ace numbers, but they’re more than serviceable, especially considering the state of the Yankees’ pitching staff.

ight now, with so many Yankees pitchers sidelined, every reliable arm matters. And Gómez? He’s proving to be just what they need.