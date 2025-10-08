Yankees seek more balance in Wednesday’s lineup ahead of Game 4

When your season hangs by a thread, there’s no room for predictability. The New York Yankees understand that better than anyone. One loss on Wednesday night, and the Bronx will fall silent until spring. That’s why Aaron Boone is rolling out a lineup built not on matchups, but on balance, grit, and trust — the kind that keeps a clubhouse believing even when the odds tilt the other way.

A Game the Yankees Can’t Afford to Lose

The Yankees’ offense finally came alive in Game 3, tagging Shane Bieber and the Toronto Blue Jays’ bullpen for nine runs to breathe life into their American League Division Series hopes. But Wednesday brings a new challenge — and a strange one at that.

Toronto will open with right-hander Louis Varland, but everyone knows this isn’t a traditional start. Varland is an opener, expected to throw a couple of innings at most before handing things off to a rotating cast of relievers. For Boone and his hitters, that means unpredictability — and the need to be ready for anything.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

That philosophy shows in his lineup card.

A Lineup Built for Chaos

Trent Grisham, the unsung center fielder who’s earned Boone’s trust with power and discipline at the plate, will lead off again. Behind him, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger — the heart of New York’s order — form a right-left combination designed to keep opposing managers guessing.

Without Ben Rice in the lineup, Giancarlo Stanton slides into the cleanup spot. The veteran slugger could be a dangerous X-factor. Stanton may not run like he used to, but few hitters in baseball can still change a game with one violent swing.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. follows in the fifth spot, adding speed and unpredictability, while veteran Paul Goldschmidt brings steadiness and postseason poise in the sixth. Behind them, Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe form the bottom third of the order — young, athletic, and unafraid of the moment. Ryan McMahon, manning third base, rounds out the group, his left-handed bat offering one more wrinkle in Boone’s balanced mix.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s a lineup built like a well-tuned engine — every piece different, but working toward one goal: keep the season alive.

Boone’s Calculated Gamble

Boone’s decision to avoid stacking lefties or righties is more than just tactical restraint; it’s an acknowledgment of the chaos of bullpen games. Against a steady starter, you can build your order to exploit tendencies. Against a bullpen carousel? You build for adaptability.

The Yankees have struggled at times this postseason to adjust on the fly. But Tuesday’s offensive explosion showed they can adapt — and do it in a hurry. That adaptability will be tested again when Varland exits and Toronto begins rolling out arms like cards from a magician’s sleeve.

For Boone, this game is as much about psychology as strategy.

The Spotlight on Cam Schlittler

Then there’s Cam Schlittler — the 24-year-old right-hander who suddenly finds himself holding the season in his hands.

Fresh off a dominant outing against the Red Sox, Schlittler now faces the biggest test of his young career. He’s not Gerrit Cole, and he doesn’t have a Cy Young résumé or years of postseason lore. What he does have is composure — the calmness of a pitcher who refuses to let the stage swallow him.

If Schlittler can give the Yankees five or six strong innings, he gives them a fighting chance. And that’s all they can ask for right now.

Survival Mode in the Bronx

This game isn’t about style points or statement wins. It’s about survival. The Blue Jays have the cushion of another chance if things go south. The Yankees don’t.

Every swing, every pitch, every decision carries weight. The Bronx Bombers know it — and they’re ready to fight like a team with no tomorrow.

In baseball, momentum can be as fleeting as a gust of wind in right field. But if Tuesday’s outburst was a spark, Wednesday could be the fire that keeps the Yankees alive.