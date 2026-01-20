While neither will represent the Yankees in the Hall of Fame and both ended up on the team in the twilight years of their career, both Andrew Jones and Carlos Beltran will go into the Hall of Fame in the 2026 class.

Both players serves as outfield-DH types in their years in the Bronx, and with the announcements tonight where they received over 80% of the vote, they will join the illustrous class of elite inductees in Cooperstown.

Jones spent the final two seasons of his MLB career wearing the pinstripes as he had an excellent 2011 season as a part-time player, hitting 13 home runs with and .851 OPS in 77 games during the 2011 season.

As for Carlos Beltran, he is far more remembered for his years in New York with the Mets than his two-and-a-half year run with the Yankees where he slashed .270/.327/.470 with the club before being traded to the Rangers.

Former Yankees Andruw Jones and Carlos Beltran Are Voted Into the Hall of Fame

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Carlos Beltran spent nearly a decade in the Big Apple, playing for both the Yankees and Mets as he’s one of just a few players to make an All-Star team with both squads.

The Yankees signed him to a three-year deal as part of their Robinson Cano pivot, and while his first season in the Bronx didn’t go well with a 98 OPS+ and a .301 OBP, he rebounded in the following two seasons.

Beltran provided an OPS over .800 from 2014-2015 with the Yankees, hitting 41 home runs in 232 games before he was traded to the Texas Rangers at the 2016 trade deadline.

As for Andruw Jones, the Yankees would be his last stop before retiring, but he served a valuable role as a right-handed hitter who could step in against left-handed pitching.

Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that he will go in as a member of the Atlanta Braves organization, where Jones had hit 368 home runs and accumulated 64.3 WAR before spending his 30s as a middling oft-injured outfielder.

His time in New York was far more brief than Beltran’s, playing in 171 games with 27 home runs in 491 plate appearances as he slashed .220/.322/.447 with a 108 wRC+.

Jones’ age-35 season would prove to be his final one, but the all-time great defensive centerfielder has found himself in the Hall of Fame as well after years of waiting on the ballot following a surge in votes.