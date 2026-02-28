The Yankees have announced that Amed Rosario was scratched from today’s starting lineup due to travel for the World Baseball Classic as he will be joining Team Dominican Republic.

Players across the league, especially for Team DR, have been pictured on social media flying to report to their teams for the upcoming international event.

News of Rosario’s removal from the roster came out around 30-45 minutes before gametime, giving some uncertainty about whether he sustained an injury or illness prior to the contest.

Jonathan Ornelas, a Non-Roster Invite for the Yankees, will take over to play third base as they host the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Instead of terrifying injury news, the Yankees have a harmless update on the status of Amed Rosario who was scratched from the lineup before gametime.

Rosario is part of the large cast of players in the organization expected to compete in the WBC, with fellow Bronx Bombers including Austin Wells and Camilo Doval as his teammates in the event.

He was slated to start at third base for today to get another tuneup before the World Baseball Classic, but instead he’ll travel to join his national team.

In 11 plate appearances during the Grapefruit League, Amed Rosario had hit .300 with a .600 SLG% and a home run under his belt as well.

The Yankees and Blue Jays play at George M. Steinbrenner Field at 1:05 PM EST for their second matchup in the last seven days.