Yankees’ roster shuffle hasn’t claimed veteran utility man yet — somehow, he’s still standing

When Jazz Chisholm returned to the Yankees’ lineup Tuesday night, it was like rearranging pieces on a chessboard mid-game.

He wasn’t just a spark — he triggered a complete infield shuffle, exposing the weak links still hanging on by a thread.

Chisholm’s return creates a domino effect in the infield

The Yankees wasted no time plugging Chisholm into the third base spot, pushing both Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas out of the picture.

Vivas, a lefty bat, was demoted — a logical move given Chisholm also swings from the left side and offers far more upside.

Peraza remains on the roster, but his bat has been cold, and his chances are fading with every missed opportunity.

With third base now covered, the Yankees must shift their focus to second — a position that’s still wide open for reinforcements.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Pablo Reyes remains… but only because he can stand in the outfield

Somehow, 31-year-old utility man Pablo Reyes is still on the roster, despite being a black hole offensively and average defensively.

He’s hitting just .192/.250/.231 with a mere five hits and a .481 OPS, providing little to no impact at the plate.

In most organizations, that kind of production earns a ticket to Triple-A — or worse. But Reyes has one thing going for him.

He can survive in the outfield.

That’s the only edge he holds over DJ LeMahieu or Oswald Peraza, who are strictly infielders.

Reyes isn’t offering much, but when the bench is thin and a double switch is looming, his versatility keeps him barely afloat.

The Yankees badly need another true utility option

There’s no way around it — the Yankees need more depth, and Reyes isn’t it. He’s a stopgap, not a solution.

It’s time to find a player who can actually contribute on both sides of the ball, and one familiar name stands out.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

A trade for IKF might not generate headlines, but it would quietly solve a lot of problems for manager Aaron Boone.

Kiner-Falefa has experience in both the outfield and infield, is a solid contact hitter, and the Yankees know exactly what they’d get.

He’s currently slashing .310/.356/.393 this season and remains one of the more dependable utility men available before the trade deadline.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

A simple upgrade could pay major dividends

IKF would be brought in to compete at second base with LeMahieu, and likely win the job.

But having a player who can competently field multiple positions and put the ball in play is far more valuable than Reyes.

Chisholm’s return fixed one major issue, but second base is still concerning, even though LeMahieu is showing signs of life.

The Yankees are aiming for a deep postseason run, and they can’t ride into October with a prayer at a key middle infield position.

