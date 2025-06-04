Yankees’ infield just got a huge power-boost

Some players ease back into the lineup after an injury. Others walk in like they never left — and change everything.

That’s exactly what the New York Yankees saw Tuesday night as their dynamic left-handed spark, Jazz Chisholm, returned to the field.

A long-awaited return makes an immediate impact

After spending a few weeks on the injured list with oblique issues, the Yankees’ infield reinforcement came back in style.

In his return against the Cleveland Guardians, he didn’t just show up — he took over when the game needed him most.

He tallied two hits, scored twice, and launched a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning to flip the game on its head.

His bat woke up the offense just in time, giving the Yankees a narrow 2–1 edge that would hold until the final out.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His offensive profile adds what the Yankees sorely lacked

While the stat line this season sits at .194/.313/.444, there’s more juice under the hood than those numbers suggest.

He’s slugged eight homers in just 108 at-bats and currently ranks in the 89th percentile in barrel rate — the power is real.

His swing may not be all contact and finesse, but the Yankees have enough of that. They needed someone who can flip a game with one swing.

If his plate discipline continues to trend up, his on-base percentage could lift dramatically and complement his raw power even more.

A defensive boost where it was desperately needed

Let’s be honest — watching Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas try to hold down third base was like patching a tire with duct tape.

Neither was doing much damage at the plate, and defensively, the infield just didn’t have that spark or swagger.

But on Tuesday, the Yankees finally looked competent again on the hot corner. He handled the position with confidence and control.

He may not be a Gold Glove finalist just yet, but the infield felt steadier — like it had a heartbeat again.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His upside changes the infield conversation entirely

This isn’t just a routine activation from the injured list — it’s a game-altering return for a team with title aspirations.

The Yankees don’t need him to hit .300. They need power, defense, and someone who can shift momentum in an instant.

He offers all of that in one package, and his left-handed bat is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short porch.

That kind of presence adds fear to opposing pitchers and stability to a position that’s been in total flux since spring.

One swing, one reminder of why they waited

Tuesday’s performance wasn’t just about one win in June — it was a glimpse into why the Yankees believed he could be the answer.

When he connects, the ball jumps differently. The crowd responds differently. And suddenly, this team feels a little more complete.

