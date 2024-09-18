Yankees’ rookie catcher could be the x-factor in a World Series run

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have their sights set on a deep playoff run, with hopes of ending their long World Series drought. It’s been over a decade since they last reached the final round of the postseason, but everything is starting to come together at the right time.

Key Yankees Returning at the Perfect Time

The Yankees are getting healthy at a critical moment, and the entire lineup is contributing—except for shortstop Anthony Volpe, who was benched on Tuesday in favor of Oswaldo Cabrera. Volpe’s struggles in the batter’s box have been notable, while Cabrera seized the opportunity, tallying two hits and an RBI in the team’s win over the Seattle Mariners.

Austin Wells: A Rookie Ready to Shine

However, the standout player for the Yankees could very well be rookie catcher Austin Wells. Wells drove in three RBIs in Tuesday’s win, demonstrating that all it takes is one big hit to change the course of a game. He delivered a key double to right field in the 6th inning, driving in Aaron Judge, Alex Verdugo, and Juan Soto. As a productive cleanup hitter, Wells has claimed that role and shown no signs of giving it up.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This season, Wells is hitting .287/.349/.488 with a .837 OPS in the cleanup spot. His ability to hit with runners in scoring position is crucial, as he’s batting .261 in those situations—a number that’s only risen in recent months. Since the All-Star break, he’s hitting .278/.359/.475 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs, putting him on track to win the AL Rookie of the Year award.

Defensive Improvements Elevating Wells’ Game

Wells is not just contributing offensively—his defense has been stellar. Concerns about his defensive ability coming into the majors have been dispelled, as Wells has proven himself as one of the top catchers in the league. He ranks third in catcher framing runs with 11 and boasts a 49.2% strike rate, placing him in the 97th percentile in framing. His defensive dominance at one of the sport’s weakest positions has been a major asset for the Yankees.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Wells’ Value Against Right-Handed Pitching

Wells’ success against right-handed pitching will be vital in the playoffs. He’s hitting .256 against righties this season, with all 13 of his home runs coming against them. Considering he’s only in his first year of service time, the Yankees have a cost-controlled star behind the plate until 2030, adding to his long-term value.

Luis Gil: Another Rookie Making Waves

While Wells may be having a breakout year, it’s important not to overlook what fellow rookie Luis Gil has accomplished. The Yankees are benefiting from the contributions of their young players, and their emergence helps justify the investment in keeping Juan Soto long-term.

As the Yankees gear up for October, the performances of players like Wells and Gil will be crucial in their quest for postseason success.