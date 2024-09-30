Yankees’ risky bullpen arm is red hot after being demoted

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

When all is said and done, the Yankees may find themselves relying on Clay Holmes as their primary closer in the playoffs despite his league-leading 13 blown saves this season. However, Holmes also collected a career-high 30 saves over 67 appearances, tossing 63 innings, which matched his 2023 total.

Holmes’ Season Stats and Struggles

Holmes finished the season with a 3.14 ERA, 9.71 strikeouts per nine innings, a 70.5% left-on-base rate, and an impressive 65% ground-ball rate. Despite these solid underlying metrics, he struggled with home runs, giving up nearly double the number he allowed in 2023. A key issue for Holmes has been his command of the fastball, forcing him to rely heavily on his sinker, slider, and sweeper.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In 2023, his sinker was one of his best pitches, producing a .260 batting average and a .343 slugging rate. This year, however, its effectiveness declined significantly, with opponents hitting .317 against it and slugging .424. To compensate, Holmes leaned more on his slider and sweeper, both of which have been highly effective in keeping hitters off balance.

A Rocky September and Recent Rebound

The first half of September was rough for Holmes, who posted a 10.80 ERA over his first seven appearances of the month. However, over the last eleven days, he has not allowed an earned run in five appearances, showing signs of regaining his form at a crucial time for the Yankees.

Luke Weaver: A Strong Contender for the Yankees’ Closer Role

At one point this month, manager Aaron Boone demoted Holmes from the closer role, turning to Luke Weaver in high-leverage situations. Weaver has been exceptional for the Yankees this year, posting a 2.89 ERA over 84 innings. He picked up four saves in the final weeks of the season and could be a viable option as a closer, allowing the Yankees to avoid using Holmes on back-to-back days.

Weaver’s consistency and ability to step into the closer role make him an attractive alternative, especially since the Yankees have him under contract with a $2 million club option for the 2025 season. If Holmes’ volatility resurfaces, Weaver could slide into the closer spot without missing a beat.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Holmes’ Free Agency and Yankees’ Future Plans

Holmes is entering free agency, and while he is likely to land a solid deal on the open market, the Yankees historically avoid spending big on relief pitchers. With Weaver already locked in and performing at a high level, the Yankees may opt for a more cost-effective solution for their closer role in the future.

Boone’s Playoff Decision

Despite Weaver’s strong season and fan support for him in high-leverage situations, Boone has rarely deviated from Holmes as the team’s closer. Holmes closed out the Yankees’ regular-season finale with a save against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and his recent hot streak may convince Boone to continue using him liberally in the playoffs.

While the question of who will be the Yankees’ go-to closer in critical moments remains, Holmes’ recent form suggests that Boone is likely to stick with him in the postseason, even as Weaver stands ready as a reliable backup option.