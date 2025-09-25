Yankees’ rising pitching prospect faces biggest challenge of 2025

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz takes the ball for the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton RailRiders, in what is their biggest game of the season.

A chance to reach the Triple-A Championship hinges on tonight’s matchup in Jacksonville, as it’s a winner-take-all Game 3 matchup.

It’s a big-pressure situation for a pitcher who has just one start at the Triple-A level going into tonight, being promoted to Scranton following Double-A Somerset’s elimination two weeks ago.

We ranked Cruz as the no. three prospect inside the Yankees’ organization, and he’s the closest inside the top three to his big-league debut.

A Big Test Awaits Yankees’ Most MLB-Ready Pitching Prospect

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz finished with the second-most strikeouts in Minor League Baseball (176) while also having the best qualified FIP (2.47) as well.

The right-hander allowed four runs across five innings in his first Triple-A start, striking out three without issuing a walk against the Buffalo Bisons.

He displayed a mid-90s sinker with good depth and run, having a sweeper, splitter, four-seamer, curveball, and cutter he mixed in as well.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Spencer Jones, our no. 5 prospect, will hit in the middle of the order as well with the hope of providing some offense and giving the RailRiders their first trip to the Triple-A Championship since 2016.

Adam Mazur, a prospect shipped over from the Padres to the Marlins in the Tanner Scott trade, will oppose him for Jacksonville.

He has pitched to a 6.22 ERA in 14 starts with the Padres and Marlins, having a 4.80 ERA at the big league level across six starts for Miami.