Yankees reveal starting pitchers for ALCS showdown against Guardians

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are preparing to face off against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Monday. As of Sunday morning, the team had not yet decided on their starting pitcher for the series opener. However, manager Aaron Boone eventually announced that Carlos Rodon would take the mound to start the series.

Rodon Looks to Bounce Back

Rodon is coming off a mixed performance in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals. While he started strong, he struggled as the game progressed, ultimately giving up four earned runs over 3.2 innings. Despite striking out seven batters, Rodon allowed a home run and several timely hits before Boone pulled him from the game. His start in Game 2 was the Yankees’ only loss in the series.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Clarke Schmidt might have been a more reliable option for Game 1, the Yankees decided to give Rodon another opportunity. Cleveland, known to perform well against left-handed pitching, presents a challenge, but Rodon will have the benefit of an extra day of rest heading into the game.

Gerrit Cole Takes the Ball in Game 2

Boone also announced that Gerrit Cole would start Game 2 against Cleveland. Cole had an up-and-down performance in Game 1 of the ALDS, allowing three earned runs and seven hits over five innings in the Yankees’ 6–5 win. However, he rebounded with an exceptional performance in Game 4, throwing seven innings of one-run ball and striking out four batters.

With Cole beginning to find his rhythm, the Yankees are counting on him to provide a strong outing in Game 2, which would also give their bullpen much-needed rest.

Schmidt Slated for Game 3

For Game 3, Boone confirmed that Clarke Schmidt would take the mound. Schmidt came close to delivering a stellar performance in his previous start against the Royals, but a late-game double by Michael Massey allowed Kansas City to score a few runs. Nevertheless, Schmidt showed composure throughout much of his outing, and the Yankees are confident in his ability to handle the pressure in this critical Game 3 on the road.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Luis Gil Expected to Start Game 4

The Yankees plan to use a four-man rotation in the ALCS, with Luis Gil slated to start Game 4. Gil has yet to pitch this postseason, but he’s coming off an impressive rookie campaign in which he posted a 3.50 ERA over a career-high 151.2 innings.

While Gil has the potential to be dominant, much depends on his command. He has been known to lose control of his fastball at times, which can complicate his pitch selection. Despite this, Boone is hopeful that Gil can deliver a strong performance, particularly since the Guardians are batting only .235 against right-handed pitchers this season.

High Stakes for Yankees’ Rotation

The Yankees are facing a tough challenge against the Cleveland Guardians, but their rotation gives them a fighting chance. Rodon will aim to bounce back, Cole looks to stay hot, and Schmidt is eager to prove his reliability. With Luis Gil ready to step in for Game 4, the Yankees have set the stage for an intense and competitive ALCS.