Yankees reveal starting pitcher for AL Division Series opener

The Toronto Blue Jays wasted no time declaring Kevin Gausman as their Game 1 starter in the American League Division Series. The New York Yankees, however, kept fans and media waiting, weighing their options carefully before finally revealing their choice on Friday evening.

After considering multiple scenarios, manager Aaron Boone announced that Luis Gil will take the ball when the Yankees open the ALDS in Toronto on Saturday. The decision comes with both risk and intrigue, as Gil represents both the promise of untapped potential and the uncertainty of a pitcher still finding his rhythm after injury.

Luis Gil will start ALDS Game 1. “He’s ready for this,” Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) October 3, 2025

A gamble on upside

The Yankees’ options were limited. With Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, and breakout rookie Cam Schlittler all unavailable due to short rest, the choice essentially came down to Gil or Will Warren. Boone went with Gil, pointing to his readiness.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“He’s ready for this,” Boone told reporters, a clear vote of confidence in the 27-year-old. Gil should be physically fresh, having been left off the Yankees’ Wild Card roster entirely, but freshness is only one part of the equation.

Gil was electric in 2024, bursting onto the scene and seizing the spotlight with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 151.2 innings. That performance not only fueled the Yankees’ rotation during a turbulent year but also earned him the American League Rookie of the Year award. At times, his fastball overpowered hitters the way a thunderclap interrupts silence—loud, sudden, and impossible to ignore.

A tougher 2025 road

But that was then. The 2025 version of Luis Gil has been a far different story. A significant lat strain during spring training wiped out half his season, forcing him to sit idle until August. By the time he returned, the dominance had dulled.

Across 11 starts and 57 innings, Gil posted a respectable 3.32 ERA. On paper, those results would satisfy any team in need of a midseason rotation boost. But the underlying numbers tell a different story. With 33 walks to just 41 strikeouts, Gil struggled mightily to command the zone. His expected ERA ballooned to 4.78, nearly a full run higher than last year’s 3.80 mark.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees noticed. When it came time to build their Wild Card roster, Boone and his staff leaned on Fried, Rodón, and Schlittler instead, leaving Gil off the active list. The trio rewarded that trust, mowing down Boston to push New York into the Division Series.

The Yankees’ need for a spark

Now, though, the Yankees find themselves in a position where Gil’s ceiling matters more than his flaws. They need someone capable of stealing a game in Toronto against a Blue Jays team anchored by Gausman. Warren, with strikeouts potential but wildly inconsistent on the road, didn’t offer the same possibility of overpowering a solid Jays lineup in Toronto. Gil does.

For New York, it’s a bet on the version of Luis Gil who once silenced bats with a lively fastball and made Yankee Stadium buzz with every strikeout. The Yankees aren’t asking for perfection—they’re asking for a throwback to that 2024 first-half pitcher, the one who made every at-bat feel like a mismatch.

If Gil can find that gear again, even for one night, the Yankees’ gamble may look like genius. If not, the decision will be remembered as a roll of the dice that came up short. In any case, the Bombers have more games to try and exert their dominance.

What’s clear is this: on Saturday, the spotlight will burn brightest on Luis Gil, a pitcher who once looked like the future and now carries the weight of the Yankees’ present expectations.