The New York Yankees will open the 2026 MLB campaign with a visit to San Francisco on Wednesday, to play a three-game set vs. the Giants with off days on Thursday and Sunday.

They have been announcing roster decisions in the past few days, as they get it ready for the start of the season. On Tuesday, they revealed that Cade Winquest made the team and will be a part of the Yankees bullpen. Luis Gil, however, didn’t exactly get good news.

“News: Luis Gil will begin the season in the minors, staying built up until the Yankees need a fifth starter,” New York Post’s Greg Joyce reported via X.

News: Luis Gil will begin the season in the minors, staying built up until the Yankees need a fifth starter. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 24, 2026

Encouraging Signs

Gil struggled with velocity for most of the spring, and posted a 4.66 ERA despite dominating in his most recent outing last week. However, he took a huge step forward in that start, which came on Friday vs. a very solid Baltimore Orioles lineup.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

That day, Gil averaged 96.8 mph with his fastball, right in line with his 96.6 mark in 2024, by far his best year, when he won the AL Rookie of the Year Award. He topped out at 98.8 mph and showcased more life on his heater than ever.

Gil was hovering around 95-96 mph for most of his Grapefruit League stint and averaged 95.3 last year after coming back from a serious lat injury. It took a while and a few adjustments with his release point, but he is finally back to where he wants to be velocity-wise.

That day, Gil tossed five scoreless frames, with just one hit and a walk. He struck out seven and looked in control for most of the day. He also threw 69 pitches and is well on his way to being ready for 90 or 100 in a couple of starts.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees Will Eventually Need Him

Still, the Yankees opted to go with a four-man rotation to give themselves an extra bullpen arm in the first couple of weeks of the season. They won’t need a fifth starter yet, and they don’t want to lose all the work Gil has done to get ready and stretched out. Their decision, therefore, makes sense.

Gil will eventually get a chance to return to the Yankees’ rotation and show that last year was just a product of the post-injury rust. As a reminder, he posted a 3.32 ERA in 2025, but his strikeout rate evaporated, his walk rate rose, and his FIP was a mediocre 4.63. His xFIP was an even worse 5.65.

With Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers set to start the first four games for the Yankees this season, Gil will stay in the minors for a couple of turns as he builds up to a full starter’s workload.

He will get an opportunity eventually.