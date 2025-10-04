Yankees reveal lineup for ALDS Game 1 with young slugger in cleanup spot

When the New York Yankees take the field at Rogers Centre on Saturday afternoon, they’ll be staring down the same challenge that haunted them all summer: the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite finishing with identical records, Toronto owned the head-to-head matchup, and that edge gave them the AL East crown — plus the all-important homefield advantage for this American League Division Series. Now, the Yankees are looking to flip the script when the clock strikes 4:08 p.m. ET.

Boone stays true to his formula

Aaron Boone didn’t tinker too much when it came to his Game 1 lineup. The Yankees manager went with the group that carried them against right-handers throughout the season, showing confidence in his core unit. Sometimes October tempts skippers into overthinking; Boone resisted.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t storylines within the order. In fact, almost every spot has a wrinkle worth watching.

A leadoff gamble with Grisham

Trent Grisham gets the nod atop the order, patrolling his usual post in center field. Grisham’s season was explosive at the plate, and he will get more chances to impact games with his power. Boone is banking on him setting the table and grinding out quality at-bats against Toronto ace Kevin Gausman.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The matchup is tricky. Gausman’s signature splitter made him brutal on left-handed hitters this year, holding them to a .193 average. That makes Grisham’s ability to reach base even more critical, because he’ll be followed immediately by the Yankees’ most dangerous weapon.

Aaron Judge slides into the two-hole, a spot designed to maximize his plate appearances. The captain was quiet in the Wild Card round, going homerless against Minnesota, but everyone in the building knows how quickly Judge can change a game. For a lineup searching for its first October thunderclap, his bat looms largest.

Cody Bellinger may not be fully healthy, but he’s still in left field and batting third. The former MVP tweaked his left heel in a collision at the plate on Thursday, and while the discomfort lingers, Boone clearly values his power against Gausman. If Bellinger can drive the ball with authority, it changes the entire texture of the series.

The kid in the cleanup spot

Perhaps the boldest part of Boone’s card is slotting Ben Rice in the cleanup role. The rookie didn’t just hold his own this season — he punished right-handers. Rice’s smooth swing and ability to pull the ball with power make him an ideal bridge between Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. October is often about unexpected heroes, and Boone is betting Rice can be one of them.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Behind Rice is Stanton, who finally flashed signs of life in Game 3 of the Wild Card series after a quiet first two games. His double and walk Thursday weren’t just box score fillers; they were reminders of the damage he can inflict when he’s locked in.

Depth pieces matter too

The bottom half of the order also carries some power and intrigue. Jazz Chisholm Jr. brings energy and unpredictability in the sixth spot. Ryan McMahon adds steadiness at third base, while Anthony Volpe — whose defense and recent playoff poise have stood out — hits eighth. Rounding things out is catcher Austin Wells, whose left-handed bat provides a touch of balance.

October often rewards depth, and the Yankees have plenty. A big swing from someone like Chisholm or Volpe could tilt a game.

On the mound, it’s Luis Gil tasked with neutralizing Toronto’s offense and stealing back homefield advantage. Gil’s electric fastball can overwhelm hitters when he commands it, and his poise will be tested against a Blue Jays team that thrived in these matchups all year.

Setting the stage

The Yankees know the odds. Toronto handled them in the regular season, and Gausman’s numbers suggest a long day for left-handed bats. But postseason baseball has a way of erasing trends. Boone’s decision to lean on his core reflects a belief that his stars — and maybe a rookie in Rice — can rise to the moment.

For New York, Game 1 isn’t just about opening the series. It’s about shaking off the shadow Toronto has cast over them. The opportunity is right there. Now, it’s on the Yankees to take it.