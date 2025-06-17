Yankees return veteran right-hander from his rehab assignment

The New York Yankees have spent 2025 walking a tightrope without a net, and somehow, they’re still standing.

With Gerrit Cole gone for the year and Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman still working their way back from injury, New York’s starting rotation has had every reason to collapse under its own weight. Instead, it’s done the exact opposite.

Imagine a car speeding down the highway with two flat tires and a third one wobbling—yet it’s somehow winning the race.

That’s essentially what the Yankees’ pitching staff has pulled off so far this season.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Depth remains razor-thin

Clarke Schmidt has given the Yankees a stable presence, posting a 3.16 ERA and displaying the kind of consistency that once made him a rising star. Still, he’s just one piece in a puzzle missing several key edges.

Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have anchored the staff, bringing poise and big-game experience. Ryan Yarbrough and Will Warren have filled in admirably, often punching above their weight.

It’s been a scrappy, overachieving group—but one that can’t afford another crack.

The Yankees know this. They also know Gil is still weeks away, and Stroman’s timetable remains blurry.

Which brings us to JT Brubaker—a name that hasn’t echoed through Yankee Stadium since his arrival, but one that may soon gain relevance.

Brubaker is back, but the Yankees face a tough decision

Following Monday’s game, the Yankees officially returned Brubaker from his minor league rehab assignment. It’s a move that might seem minor on the surface but comes with major implications.

Following Monday’s game, the Yankees returned RHP JT Brubaker from his rehab assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 17, 2025

The 31-year-old hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022, when he was with the Pirates. Since then, he’s been mired in injury setbacks.

Yet during his recent rehab stint, Brubaker was quietly solid. Over six starts across the minor leagues, he posted a 2.95 ERA in 21.1 innings.

The numbers aren’t eye-popping, but they suggest a pitcher who might still have something to offer—especially as a back-end arm who can eat innings.

Here’s the catch: Brubaker is out of minor league options.

The Yankees can’t stash him in Triple-A. They must either activate him to the big-league roster, designate him for assignment, or place him back on the injured list if there’s another physical setback. Each choice comes with risk.

Designating him for assignment would likely mean losing him. Teams always have an eye out for affordable, controllable arms with starting experience.

Brubaker, despite a career 4.99 ERA, fits that mold. His struggles with Pittsburgh were often more about inconsistency than lack of talent.

Credit: New York Yankees Photos via Imagn Images

Can Brubaker stabilize the back end of the rotation?

Even if he’s not destined to be a rotation mainstay, Brubaker could still prove valuable. The Yankees don’t need an ace—they need someone who can hold the line until reinforcements arrive.

If he can give them five innings every fifth day, that’s a win.

It’s a gamble, no doubt. But given the current fragility of the Yankees’ pitching depth, it may be a necessary one.

New York has done well to survive without Cole, Gil, and Stroman. Now, survival won’t be enough—they’ll need sustainable solutions to stay competitive in the AL East.

The rotation’s overachievement has been admirable, even inspiring at times. But the cracks are there. Brubaker could be a patch, not a fix, and sometimes that’s all you need to get through the next storm.

