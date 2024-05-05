Yankees return veteran infielder from injury, finally give Anthony Rizzo a day off

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are set to face the Detroit Tigers in a Sunday afternoon matinee, with Nestor Cortes taking the mound.

Adding to the lineup, the infield receives a significant boost as Jon Berti returns from a rehab stint following a groin injury he suffered a few weeks ago.

The 34-year-old veteran, coming off a productive season with the Miami Marlins where he hit .294/.344/.405, including seven homers, 33 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases, is set to reclaim his starting position at third base. Berti is not only a strong offensive contributor but also an exceptional defender, enhancing the team’s dynamic.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees’ Lineup Adjustments for Sunday Matinee

The Yankees have also decided to give Anthony Rizzo a well-deserved break after he participated in all 35 games at the start of the season.

Recently, Rizzo has been in good form, batting .309 with a .356 on-base percentage in the last 15 days, adding five homers and 13 RBIs to his season totals.

Overall, Rizzo is batting .263/.329/.429 this season, with a 122 wRC+, a 21.2% strikeout rate, and a 6.2% walk rate. Although it took some time, Rizzo is now finding his rhythm, providing a much-needed boost to the Yankees’ lineup, especially with Aaron Judge struggling and Gleyber Torres underperforming.

Taking Rizzo’s place at first base will be Oswaldo Cabrera, who has limited experience at the position, having played only 19.2 innings there over the past few years.

Despite being relatively new to first base, Cabrera has been a regular feature in the Yankees’ lineup this season, primarily due to injuries. For Sunday’s game, he will step into a utility role, allowing the Yankees to manage Rizzo’s workload and ensure his ongoing health.