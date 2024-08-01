Yankees return high-velocity bullpen arm and place Cody Poteet on 60-day IL

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a successful five-game winning streak and a well-deserved off day, the Yankees executed several housekeeping moves in the early evening. High-velocity bullpen pitcher Nick Burdi was returned from his rehab assignment, reinstated from the 60-day injured list, and subsequently optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yankees Make Strategic Roster Moves During Off-Day

Burdi, known for his powerful fastball averaging around 98 mph, has maintained a 1.86 ERA over 9.2 innings with the Yankees this season. This year marks his most innings pitched compared to previous seasons with Pittsburgh and Chicago Cubs. Despite his high-strikeout capabilities, Burdi’s career has been marred by frequent injuries, and he tends to walk many batters.

The Yankees plan to keep him in Triple-A to gain more innings and consistency before potentially adding him back to the major league bullpen, especially as he recovers from a recent hip injury.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Poteet’s Injury Update

In another move, the Yankees announced the transfer of Cody Poteet to the 60-day injured list after initially placing him on the 15-day IL on June 18 due to a triceps injury. With nearly 45 days already spent on the IL, the extension suggests that the Yankees anticipate his recovery will require at least another two weeks.

Poteet’s Role and Performance

Poteet, aged 30, has shown potential as both a starter and a reliever. Currently, he maintains a 2.14 ERA over 21 innings this season, with a career-low 5.57 strikeouts per nine innings, an 84.2% left-on-base rate, and a 44.3% ground ball rate. His role upon return will likely be confined to the bullpen, although he was originally signed for his versatility and depth. His most substantial workload was 30.2 innings with Miami in 2021.

Looking Ahead

General Manager Brian Cashman noted that the Yankees didn’t make significant moves at the trade deadline but are optimistic about the return of several players from the injured list in the upcoming weeks as the postseason approaches. This strategy indicates a focus on strengthening the team internally as they prepare for the critical games ahead.