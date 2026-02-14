The New York Yankees just made their boldest international scouting statement in some time, according to Saturday reports, and it didn’t take new director Mario Garza long to prove Donny Rowland’s dismissal was the right call.

Per multiple reports, the Yankees have reached a pre-agreement with Sebastián Perez, the top catcher in the 2027 international class, for a $1.6 million signing bonus.

??IFA: Yankees reach pre-agreement with one of the Top 2027 IFAs in Sebastian Perez C ??!



Nice to finally get a win here!

Great job by Matt Garza and team!#RepBx #Yankees pic.twitter.com/VDkjraoAPz — YankeesFarm (@YankeesFarm) February 14, 2026

This isn’t just about throwing money at a teenager. This is about correcting a pattern of failure that’s haunted the organization for several consecutive international cycles.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, the Yankees watched elite prospects slip through their fingers while division rivals and other contenders stocked their farm systems with impact talent. When your contract doesn’t get renewed after letting premium players walk to competitors, that’s not a mutual parting—that’s a firing dressed up in corporate speak.

The Yankees needed someone who could identify talent before it became consensus and act with enough determination to sign it. They needed someone with deep roots in Latin America who understood the shifting dynamics of the international market. Enter Garza, a 15-year organizational veteran.

Why Perez Changes Everything

Scouts don’t just like Perez—they’re giddy about his projection. The 16-year-old Venezuelan backstop possesses a rare combination: impact power, plus speed for the position, and defensive tools that suggest he won’t need to move off catcher. That’s the holy trinity for catching prospects.

I’m not one for lazy player comparisons, especially with teenagers who haven’t faced professional pitching. But when multiple scouts independently use the same superlatives about a kid’s bat speed and receiving ability, you pay attention. The consensus among evaluators is clear: Perez might be the best catching prospect in next year’s international class.

The Strategic Calculus Behind $1.6 Million

The Yankees aren’t operating in a vacuum here. That $1.6 million bonus represents more than just market value—it’s a statement of intent. It signals to the international market that the organization is willing to pay premium prices for premium talent again.

It’s important to note that the organization has traded a lot of its catching depth in the last couple of seasons, and they hope Perez can help in that regard.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Jeremy Rodriguez Factor

The Yankees didn’t stop at Perez. They also secured, per YankeesFarm, a pre-agreement with Venezuelan outfielder Jeremy Rodriguez on the same day. That’s not coincidence—that’s coordination. Garza is systematically attacking the 2027 class with the kind of aggressive, targeted approach that’s been absent from Yankees international scouting for half a decade.

??IFA: Yankees land Jeremy Rodriguez ?? OF for the 2027 IFA Class, this is the first get under Mario Garza. #RepBx #Yankees pic.twitter.com/6VoN19wHrj — YankeesFarm (@YankeesFarm) February 14, 2026

Rodriguez doesn’t carry Perez’s ceiling, but he represents the kind of athletic profile that translates across development levels. When you’re signing multiple high-upside prospects in the same market cycle, you’re playing the percentages correctly. Even if only one develops into a big leaguer, you’ve won the investment.

The Real Test: January 15, 2027

Here’s where optimism meets reality: Perez needs to actually sign when the international signing period opens next January. Pre-agreements are great for headlines, but the Yankees have a documented history of losing committed prospects to last-minute bidding wars or cold feet from the player’s camp. It happened with Wandy Asigen.

The organization cannot afford another embarrassment. They’ve already weathered the criticism from missing on marquee talents in recent cycles. Losing Perez after announcing the pre-agreement would be catastrophic for Garza’s credibility and would validate every criticism leveled at the Yankees’ international operation.