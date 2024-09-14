Yankees reportedly made a ‘serious’ run at elite closer after 2022

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

After the 2022 season, the biggest storyline for the Yankees became the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, with the decision coming down to the wire in the Winter Meetings. While the 2022 AL MVP is going to spend the rest of his career here, the organization was busy making other acquisitions that winter. Anthony Rizzo signed a two-year deal to remain in the Bronx, Tommy Kahnle made his return after a couple of seasons with the Dodgers, and Carlos Rodon signed a six-year deal to bolster their rotation.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that in that very same offseason, the Yankees ‘made a serious run’ at Kenley Jansen, who ended up signing a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox where he’s been excellent. With the four-time All-Star hitting free agency after this season and Clay Holmes also hitting free agency, it opens the question of whether the Yankees would bring in the veteran closer this winter.

Kenley Jansen Drew ‘Serious’ Interest From the Yankees in 2022

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It’s been another brilliant season for Kenley Jansen, who came up with the Los Angeles Dodgers and has carved out an unbelievable career. He’s pitched to a 3.48 ERA despite pitching in the hitter-friendly Fenway Park, converting 26 of 30 save opportunities this season. The Red Sox have not had much success with their bullpen this season, highlighted by a blown lead last night which was capped off by an Aaron Judge grand slam.

While it would seem foolish for Boston to let one of their best relievers go, there are some excellent bullpen options in this upcoming free-agent class. With their widespread bullpen problems and some holes in their rotation, it may behoove the Red Sox to try and find a less expensive reliever or look at the trade market, especially since Jansen could be entering the final years of his illustrious career.

The Yankees may prefer to go after someone like Jansen because it could potentially be a one-year deal. We’ve seen his velocity dip from 2023 to 2024, but it’s right around where it was with the Braves in 2022.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

A more realistic destination might be the Los Angeles Dodgers, as this past July he mentioned that he would like to end his career there. He doesn’t look finished, but the strikeout numbers have taken a dip in Boston and he’s allowed a career-high 11.6% Barrel% this season. The stuff is still there, and his reputation speaks for itself, but as with any pitcher, there are red flags alongside the green ones.

The door is also still open for Jansen to return to Boston, they’ve had him as their closer for two years now and his tenure has gone well all things considered. It may not be the two-year $32 million deal he originally signed for, but it’s shown to be a great fit.