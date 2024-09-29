Yankees reinstate trade acquisition from paternity list

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

New York Yankees relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. could find himself raising a pair of personal treasures near and dear to his heart come November.

Yankees bring back reliever Mark Leiter Jr. ahead of 2024 MLB playoffs

The Yankees reinstated Leiter Jr. from the paternity list on Sunday after originally placing the designation on him on Thursday, Sept. 26. The 33-year-old made his last appearance out of the bullpen on Sept. 25 in the Yankees’ 9-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Since making his Yankees debut on July 30, Leiter Jr. has produced a 5.23 ERA behind 30 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched. On the campaign, the six-year veteran sports a 4.58 ERA and a 1.298 WHIP with 83 Ks in 57 innings of work.

Leiter will add to the Yankees’ leadup unit that closes the show come postseason time

Leiter Jr. will now rejoin a Yankees team that is destined for an American League Divisional Series berth as the top seed in the entire AL with only one game to go in the regular season. The bullpen as a collective has performed well all year long, and the Florida native will now add to the support that their late-innings cast will give closer Clay Holmes as the Yankees chase a World Series.

Should the Yankees reign as champions come season’s end, Leiter will have the opportunity to raise his newborn and the Commissioners Trophy this fall.