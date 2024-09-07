Yankees reinstate interesting pitching prospect to Double-A after injury

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Back in 2022, the New York Yankees made a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers to send then-struggling outfielder Joey Gallo out west, and in return, they got back Clayton Beeter. The right-hander has been excellent since joining the organization, posting a 3.24 ERA with 250 strikeouts across 189 innings, although command has been an issue for him thus far. It’s not clear whether he’ll make it as a starter in the big leagues or not, but the Yankees do have some high hopes for him as evidenced by the fact that he was in the competition for the fifth starter job and made their Opening Day roster.

He would fire seven starts with a 2.53 ERA before hitting the IL with a shoulder injury that Brian Cashman mentioned could have been season-ending, but they seemed to have avoided a worst-case scenario. Now activated off of the IL, he’ll report to Double-A where he can get some work in and try to finish the season strong.

Clayton Beeter and the Yankees Catch a Break on Shoulder Injury

2024 may not be the year that Clayton Beeter hoped it would be, but he did make his big-league debut and the Yankees should be encouraged by the stuff gains he made. The right-hander saw an uptick in vertical movement on his fastball, going from roughly average when you adjust for his arm slot to having a plus fastball. Last season his fastball had 16.7 inches of vertical ride with a 24.9% Whiff Rate but this year it shot up to 18.2 inches with a 29% Whiff Rate, and that added movement has made his slider even nastier.

His slider is a great weapon for him, as the pitch generates sharp vertical drop from a high slot at the bottom of the zone for plenty of whiffs. Batters had a .156 wOBA against the pitch with a 48.9% Whiff Rate, and while he’s mostly a two-pitch pitcher, he still has plenty of upside. The Yankees have tried to get him comfortable with his changeup but a curveball has seemed to be his tertiary pitch of choice, which isn’t a bad idea either.

READ MORE: Yankees cut 2 pitchers, return Schmidt and Hamilton

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It’s unclear whether Clayton Beeter will be a starter or not given his poor command, but the ability to miss bats is there and he had a groundball rate of 45.5% as well. It will be interesting to see if the Yankees build him up as a starter or reliever in Double-A because if it’s as a reliever the door would be open for a potential late-season promotion if they need any depth.

The right-hander is on the Yankees’ 40-man roster and as mentioned earlier he made the team out of camp as a backend bullpen arm. He fired just three pitches, all fastballs, to record the first full inning of his Major League career, and what stood out was the increase in velocity. Beeter sat at 95.8 MPH, which could have been a matter of being amped up, but could also be an indication that in smaller spurts he could ramp it up more and sit closer to the mid-90s in terms of velocity.

Whether the Yankees just have him get his work in at the Minor League level or try to see if he can help them at the Major League level with a couple of weeks to go, Clayton Beeter is a name who will generate a ton of buzz this winter.