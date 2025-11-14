Some baseball stories feel inevitable, like the tide rolling in or the lights flickering on at a ballpark just before first pitch. The New York Yankees know that feeling well when Aaron Judge is healthy and locked in. On Thursday night, the rest of the sport was reminded of it again as the Yankees superstar was named the American League MVP for the third time, edging Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in a tight 355-335 vote by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

The margin was narrow enough to make even the most confident Yankees fan grip the armrest. Judge finished with 17 first-place votes and 13 second-place votes, while Raleigh received the same totals in reverse. In a year when the Mariners catcher set records and pushed the envelope of what a power-hitting backstop can do, there were compelling arguments on both sides. But in the end, the voters agreed that Judge was the best player in the American League.

A Season That Left Even Judge Surprised

When Judge spoke after receiving the award, he sounded like someone genuinely humbled by what he had accomplished. He admitted that it was hard for him to fully absorb the moment, telling MLB.com that the recognition felt “mind-blowing.” For all his size and star power, his words carried a simplicity: he plays to win, he plays for his teammates, his family, and the fans who pack Yankee Stadium with expectations as heavy as its history.

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

It was a reminder that the Yankees captain never leans into the spotlight for its own sake. He just stays in his lane, produces, and hopes his best is enough.

The One Line Everyone Heard

Despite earning another MVP, the quote that resonated across the Yankees fan base and beyond was the one that had nothing to do with the trophy. Judge said he would trade every award and every All-Star appearance for a chance at a championship. That sort of honesty hits harder than any statistic, especially from a player whose accolades are stacking up like few before him.

“I think I’d trade every award I’ve gotten and every All-Star appearance for an opportunity to win a championship,” Aaron Judge said. “That’s my main focus. That’s why I wake up every day.” https://t.co/XnUC2cvUD7 — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) November 14, 2025

It captured the reality of being the face of the Yankees. The organization celebrates individual greatness, but it lives for October glory. Anything short of that keeps the hunger alive.

A Postseason Breakthrough That Still Fell Short

Judge has heard critics over the years question his production in the postseason, but 2025 offered an emphatic rebuttal. He hit .500 with a 253 wRC+ and drove in seven runs in seven games, looking every bit like the superstar who dominates summers in the Bronx. Even so, the Yankees fell short of reaching the Championship League Series, leaving an unfinished feeling to an otherwise exceptional run.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It wasn’t for lack of trying. It just wasn’t their time.

What Comes Next for the Yankees and Their Captain

Looking ahead, the Yankees are still built around Judge’s prime, and that remains a powerful foundation for any team with title hopes. When he is right physically, no hitter in baseball combines discipline, power, and presence quite like him. Some rivals come close, but there’s a reason pitchers approach at-bats against him with such caution.

The Yankees will keep pushing for the World Series he craves. Maybe next year is the one where everything clicks in October. And if it is, how fitting would it be for the man who keeps winning MVPs to finally claim the only prize he cares about most?