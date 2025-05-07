Yankees’ rehabbing reliever moves one step closer to the majors 

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees bullpen in 2025 has been a bit like a patchwork quilt—some seams holding strong, others fraying under pressure. While the spotlight has shone harshly on Devin Williams, who has struggled to find his rhythm this season, the rest of the relief corps has quietly held the line. Arms like Luke Weaver, Mark Leiter Jr., Fernando Cruz, Ian Hamilton, and Tim Hill have all chipped in, offering reliability in spurts. But let’s not sugarcoat it: reinforcements are still very much needed.

Enter Jonathan Loaisiga. Think of him as the secret ingredient in the Yankees’ bullpen recipe—out of sight since April of last year after undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow, but certainly not out of mind. He’s been grinding his way back, pitch by pitch, through the often grueling process of rehabilitation.

An Encouraging Promotion

“Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Jonathan Loáisiga from Single-A Tampa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the team announced Wednesday via X (formerly Twitter). That may not sound earth-shattering, but for a pitcher clawing his way back from elbow surgery, it’s like reaching the summit of a long, steep climb and seeing a new path open ahead.

Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Jonathan Loáisiga from Single-A Tampa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 7, 2025

Loaisiga has pitched 3.1 innings with the Tampa Tarpons, posting a respectable 2.70 ERA and racking up seven strikeouts—evidence that the zip and movement on his pitches may be coming back to life. His most recent outing, a 1.1-inning stint where he allowed one run, showed he’s getting sharper and more confident but still has work to do.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Next Stop: Scranton

Now that he’s graduated from the warm Florida sun to the cooler, more competitive air of Triple-A, Loaisiga will get the chance to test his stuff against hitters just a phone call away from the big leagues. It’s the baseball equivalent of a dress rehearsal before opening night. And if he nails it—command locked in, velocity ticking up, maybe even proving he can handle back-to-back outings—then Yankee Stadium could soon be calling his name again.

Though the team recently suggested he was still “weeks away” from a major league return, this latest move speeds up the timeline. If all goes according to plan, Loaisiga could be donning pinstripes again before the calendar flips to June.

A Swiss Army Knife for the Bullpen

Loaisiga, with his career 3.44 ERA, brings more than just numbers. He brings versatility. The Yankees can deploy him as a one-inning stopper or a multi-frame fireman, depending on the moment. His heavy sinker and calm presence on the mound are just what the team needs to balance the bullpen equation.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As the Yankees look to tighten the screws on their postseason hopes, Loaisiga’s return could be the boost that turns the pen from decent to dangerous.