Yankees refused to trade one of their rising stars at the deadline

The New York Yankees witnessed a breakout performance from Ben Rice on Saturday night, leaving fans buzzing after his dominant display.

The 26-year-old lefty slugger recorded three hits and seven RBIs, including a towering three-run homer that electrified the stadium.

A season quietly building momentum

Rice’s big night elevated his season slash line to .240/.332/.472, numbers reflecting more than just occasional bursts of production.

He’s been a steady offensive contributor, offering unique utility by filling innings both at catcher and first base when needed.

With Austin Wells struggling behind the plate, Rice has shouldered more catching responsibilities and delivered serviceable defense with upside.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Advanced metrics tell the full story

While his traditional stats are solid, Rice’s advanced metrics highlight why he’s viewed as one of baseball’s emerging young bats.

He owns a 125 wRC+, making him 25 percent better than league average offensively, with 1.9 WAR already accumulated.

His batted-ball data is elite, ranking in the 95th percentile or better in barrel rate, exit velocity, and hard-hit percentage.

Pair those traits with above-average plate discipline, and Rice profiles as a dangerous middle-order hitter who punishes mistakes consistently.

Yankees made the right deadline decision

According to YES Network insider Jack Curry, the Yankees had no intention of moving Rice at the trade deadline.

Teams called, sensing an opportunity to pry away a young slugger with elite power metrics, but New York stood firm.

Trading a hitter with Rice’s upside would’ve been short-sighted, especially considering his affordability and long-term positional versatility.

For once, the Yankees resisted the temptation to shuffle pieces and instead committed to a player still ascending.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Rice matters for the Yankees’ future

Rice is becoming a cornerstone piece, offering thump in a lineup that desperately needed consistent power beyond Aaron Judge.

He represents the type of internal development New York has lacked recently, a homegrown slugger capable of carrying stretches offensively.

If the Yankees had dealt him, it would’ve been like selling a house just before the neighborhood explodes in value.

Instead, they kept him, trusting the growth curve and recognizing the potential to build around his emerging bat.

A rising star with staying power

Rice may not have the name recognition of established stars yet, but nights like Saturday accelerate that process considerably.

Every home run adds legitimacy, every RBI strengthens the argument that he’s not just a fill-in but a long-term asset.

The Yankees chose wisely by keeping him in pinstripes, and performances like this show why patience can pay dividends.