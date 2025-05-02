Yankees’ recent call-up will make MLB debut on Friday

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are known for keeping a tight ship in the infield. Think of it like a well-rehearsed quartet: Paul Goldschmidt holds down first base with veteran ease, Jazz Chisholm Jr. brings flash and fire to second, Anthony Volpe commands shortstop daily, and Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza alternate at third like tag-team wrestlers.

That usual harmony, though, just hit a sour note.

An oblique strain has sidelined Chisholm, forcing the Yankees to adjust the arrangement. Enter Jorbit Vivas, a fresh face with something to prove, now part of the shuffle alongside Cabrera and Peraza.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With two of the three playing each day and the odd man out taking a seat, the dynamic in the Bronx just got a shake.

Vivas Steps In — Finally

Friday’s game against the Rays marks more than just the start of a divisional showdown; it’s the beginning of Vivas’ major league journey.

Though called up twice before, he remained in the dugout, a ghost on the roster. That changes now, with his name penciled into the ninth spot in the order and second base under his cleats.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch confirmed the milestone, posting, “Jorbit Vivas will make his @MLB debut tonight. He was previously called up twice but has not appeared in a game.” The long wait is finally over.

A Skill Set That Could Stick

Vivas may not be a household name yet, but his numbers speak with clarity. Across 116 plate appearances in Triple-A, he’s struck out just 6.9 percent of the time — that’s not just good, it’s elite.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Picture a batter who treats strikeouts like they’re allergic reactions: avoided at all costs. Add in a 12.9 percent walk rate and a 139 wRC+, and you’re looking at a hitter who doesn’t just make contact, he makes pitchers sweat.

Though he’s not known for monster power, Vivas isn’t a slap hitter either. He’s already collected two home runs and five doubles this season, showing he can drive the ball when needed. He’s also swiped six bases, adding a bit of flair to his all-around game.

The Yankees have a decision to make in the coming weeks. If Vivas performs, he might make it hard for them to return to the old infield tune. For now, all eyes are on his debut — and the possibility of something unexpected clicking into place.