In the place of an injured Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees are recalling RHP Brendan Beck to provide them a spot start as they reconfigure their rotation plans.

Beck has performed admirably in Triple-A, sporting a 3.07 ERA across 16 starts with 91 strikeouts in 88 IP, as the right-hander is now an important part of their depth chart.

Facing a Minnesota Twins lineup that can take the ball out of the yard on a day where the ball will almost certainly travel well, Brendan Beck will have a tough assignment as he tries to showcase himself to the Yankees and other teams.

Not only is this about maybe clinging onto a spot in the rotation as the team nurses both Max Fried and Carlos Rodon back to health, but it’s also about a chance to show other teams that he’s an arm to target at the deadline.

READ MORE: Updating the Yankees’ top 10 prospects entering July (2026)

Can Brendan Beck Make the Most of Yankees’ Showcase?

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Brendan Beck is a right-handed starting pitcher with a very upright delivery and sky-high release height, allowing him to stay behind the baseball well with a good feel for topspin and backspin.

His four-seamer has between 18-19 inches of Induced Vertical Break and pairs it with a slider, curveball, and splitter, all of which have excellent depth without much horizontal movement.

It allows him to climb the ladder for whiffs and then snap off a secondary pitch at the bottom of the zone in a two-strike count, but it also creates a limited profile that advanced hitters can expose.

Since he doesn’t have the ability to attack inside with either velocity or movement, MLB hitters can crowd the plate and dare Beck to go inside with a fastball that they have the bat speed to attack out in front.

Congrats to Yankees No. 21 prospect RHP Brendan Beck for being named the International League’s Pitcher of the Week ?@brendan_beck3 notched six strikeouts over seven no-hit innings on Friday, combining with reliever Carson Coleman for @swbrailriders' first no-hitter since… pic.twitter.com/6GBCct8V8p — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) June 8, 2026

This thin margin for error puts a lot of pressure on his command, which was not sharp in his first MLB outing against the Texas Rangers on May 7th.

I’m looking for his slider to be a big pitch today, the Minnesota Twins have some serious pop in their lineup, so if Beck can use that breaking ball effectively, he’ll keep the ball in the yard in what will be a hot and humid day in the Bronx.

The Yankees’ offense could do him some favors if they can get to Zebby Matthews, who has some serious home run issues against left-handed batters (2.33 HR/9 in his MLB career).