The rhythm of spring training is often compared to a long-distance race where the pack inevitably begins to thin out as the finish line comes into view. For the New York Yankees, that finish line is Opening Day, and the transition from the experimental days of early March to the high-stakes reality of the regular season is officially underway.

The Yankees still have a large contingent of players in major league camp, and, like every other team these days, are starting to make some cuts as we get closer to the season. It is a necessary evolution, shifting the focus from seeing what everyone has to offer to refining the core group that will carry the weight of the Bronx expectations.

Shifting Gears in the Bullpen

On Thursday, the organization signaled this transition by announcing that a couple of right-handed pitching prospects have been sent to minor league camp: Brendan Beck and Ben Hess.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The team broke the news via X, marking the end of the major league look for two arms that represent different chapters of the team’s developmental story.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees reassigned RHP Brendan Beck and RHP Ben Hess to minor league camp. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 12, 2026

Sending a player down to the minor league side is rarely an indictment of their talent; rather, it is often about ensuring they get the consistent innings and specific coaching attention they need to be ready when the inevitable call-up occurs during the grueling summer months.

The Rise of a First Rounder

Ben Hess entered camp with a spotlight fixed firmly on his right shoulder. As the fifth-best prospect in the system according to MLB Pipeline, he follows a fearsome foursome of George Lombard Jr., Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos Lagrange, and Dax Kilby.

At 23 years old, Hess handled the pressure of the Grapefruit League with the poise of a veteran. He put together a strong performance, posting a 1.80 ERA over five innings of work. While he conceded three hits and two walks, his six strikeouts served as a reminder of why he was a 2024 first-round pick.

Watching Hess on the mound this spring was like seeing a high-performance engine being tuned. He sat comfortably in the 94 mph range but frequently touched 96 mph, proving that his velocity is more than just a theoretical projection. His success this spring was a continuation of the momentum he built last year when he posted a 3.22 ERA with 139 strikeouts in 103.1 innings between High-A and Double-A.

He is very much in the long-term plans for the rotation, and this stint in big league camp was likely the final coat of polish before he starts the year as a primary depth option.

International Success and Domestic Challenges

Brendan Beck departs major league camp under slightly different circumstances. While his spring ERA sat at 9.00 through three innings, evaluating a pitcher solely on a handful of March frames is like judging a book by its Table of Contents.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Beck, a 2021 second-rounder, recently proved his mettle on a global stage. He put on a show for Team Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, tossing four scoreless frames with four strikeouts. That international experience showed he can handle high-pressure environments, even if his Grapefruit League results were uneven.

Beck has navigated a bit of a rollercoaster lately. After dominating Double-A with a 1.82 ERA, the jump to Triple-A proved to be a steeper climb, resulting in a 4.44 ERA. While scouts generally agree his raw stuff doesn’t quite match the explosive profile of Hess, Beck currently ranks 22nd on the organizational prospect list.

He may not be the flamethrower that Hess is, but his command and pedigree suggest he still has a future in the big leagues in some capacity. Both pitchers now head to the back fields to await their next opportunity.