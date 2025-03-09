Yankees reassign 5 players in big roster trimming

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Yankees made another round of roster cuts on Sunday afternoon following their 6–5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. As spring training inches closer to its final stretch, the team is continuing to pare down its roster, giving clarity to who will be competing for Opening Day spots. The latest group of players sent to the minors includes Duke Ellis, Rafael Flores, Erick Leal, T.J. Rumfield, and Jesus Rodriguez.

Ellis’ Speed Not Enough to Secure a Spot

Duke Ellis, a 27-year-old speedster, was primarily utilized as a pinch-runner during the Yankees’ postseason run in 2024. With only 11 games of MLB experience, Ellis’ calling card has always been his ability to swipe bags, but without a consistent bat or a defensive role, he was never a real threat to make the Opening Day roster. His elite speed is a weapon, and the Yankees could always stash him for a late-season return if they need a base-stealing specialist.

Flores Shows Promise, But Needs More Time

Catcher Rafael Flores is one of the more exciting offensive prospects in the Yankees system, but he’s still a work in progress. The 24-year-old played in seven games this spring, hitting .222, but his 2024 minor league campaign was impressive. Over 117 games, he hit .279/.379/.495 with 21 homers and 68 RBIs, proving he can be a serious offensive threat behind the plate. The Yankees will want him to refine his defense and approach at the plate before making the leap to the majors.

Leal Returns to the Minors After a Long Layoff

Erick Leal is a bit of a mystery. The 29-year-old right-hander hasn’t pitched in years, last logging 84.2 innings in the Cubs’ minor league system in 2019. After making a comeback attempt this spring, he put together a solid, albeit small, sample size, hosting a 3.60 ERA over five innings.

The Yankees gave him a look, but with the team needing immediate impact arms, Leal was never in real contention for a major league spot.

Rumfield’s Strong Bat Not Enough This Time

T.J. Rumfield, a 24-year-old first baseman, has been one of the more consistent bats in the Yankees’ minor league system. Last season in Triple-A, he hit .292/.365/.461 with 15 homers and 71 RBIs, posting a 116 wRC+. Rumfield has plenty of offensive potential, but the first base logjam with Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice ahead of him makes it difficult for him to carve out a role. He’ll continue refining his power and plate discipline, waiting for his shot at the next level.

Rodriguez Shows Glimpses of Upside

Catcher Jesus Rodriguez is still just 22 years old, meaning time is on his side. The Yankees optioned him to Double-A Somerset after a brief but impressive spring showing, where he hit .500 with a .545 OBP over 11 plate appearances. However, his 2024 Double-A numbers were less impressive, as he hit .226/.278/.417. The Yankees are hoping he can rediscover the offensive potential he displayed earlier in his career.

The latest round of cuts signals that the Yankees are moving closer to finalizing their Opening Day roster. With several key battles still unfolding, more tough decisions are on the way in the coming weeks.