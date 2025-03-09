Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-5 loss to Cardinals

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Yankees suffered their second consecutive spring training loss on Sunday afternoon, falling 6–5 to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the result wasn’t what they wanted, the game showcased some stellar individual offensive performances, which is exactly what manager Aaron Boone is hoping to see as the team nears Opening Day.

Big Swings From Chisholm, Volpe, and Escarra

Jazz Chisholm wasted no time making an impact, launching a home run to right field in the third inning, a two-run shot that brought Anthony Volpe home and briefly put the Yankees ahead. Chisholm’s power stroke has been on full display this spring, and the Yankees are counting on him to provide a spark in the heart of the lineup.

Not to be outdone, Volpe added a solo home run of his own in the fifth inning, sending one to left-center. He’s looked sharp at the plate, which is an encouraging sign as the Yankees prepare to give him more responsibility in the lineup this season.

Then there’s J.C. Escarra, who continues to make his case for a roster spot. The 29-year-old lefty slugger crushed a 422-foot homer to right-center, driving in two runs. Escarra has been a revelation this spring, and with Giancarlo Stanton expected to start the year on the injured list, there’s a real chance he could see at-bats at designated hitter.

Strong Offensive Showing Despite The Loss

In addition to the home runs, Jasson Dominguez, Oswald Peraza, and Escarra all collected two hits apiece, helping the Yankees tally 14 hits as a team. They also limited their strikeouts to just eight, a solid number considering the team’s struggles with plate discipline last season.

Dominguez continues to fight for his place in the outfield, and while his overall spring numbers haven’t been overwhelming, his approach at the plate has been improving. Peraza, meanwhile, is trying to prove he deserves a roster spot, though his uninspiring spring could put him in a tough position when cuts start rolling in.

Carrasco Steady As Rotation Faces Uncertainty

On the pitching side, Carlos Carrasco took the mound and gave the Yankees three solid innings, allowing just one run and striking out three batters. With injuries piling up in the rotation—most notably to Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil—Carrasco could be in line for more work than initially expected.

However, the bullpen struggled to keep the Cardinals off the board, with every Yankees pitcher giving up at least one earned run. It wasn’t the sharpest day on the mound, but spring training is often more about evaluating arms than scoreboard results.

Cashman Looking for Offensive Help

Reports indicate that general manager Brian Cashman is actively searching for another right-handed bat, preferably for third base or designated hitter. While there aren’t many high-impact options available, the Yankees could look to acquire a solid contact hitter who can help balance the lineup. With Stanton out for the foreseeable future, adding another power bat might be necessary.

The Yankees will look to bounce back in their next spring matchup, but the real focus remains on roster construction and seeing which players step up before Opening Day.