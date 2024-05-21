Yankees provide various positive injury updates on rehabbing players

Feb 17, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle (41) throws during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are getting a bevy of good news about some of their rehabbing players, as they could get some key additions on their roster in the coming weeks. Aaron Boone addressed the media before tonight’s game against the Seattle Mariners, and in it, he gave some key updates to important players on the IL, with the Yankees’ PR teams on social media announcing updates on where certain players will continue their rehab assignments. From Jasson Dominguez to DJ LeMahieu, there is plenty of good news for these potential additions to the roster.

Over the coming weeks, the Yankees have some difficult decisions to make, but they’ll happily welcome the reinforcements that could be on the way.

DJ LeMahieu and Tommy Kahnle Nearing Return to Yankees

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Boone mentioned that the expected date for DJ LeMahieu’s return is next Tuesday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Angels. It was revealed earlier this week that when LeMahieu returns, he will be their primary third baseman instead of a carousel of Jon Berti and Oswaldo Cabrera. It’s also possible he gets some playing time at first base to give Anthony Rizzo some rest as well according to the Yankee skipper.

Last season, DJ LeMahieu posted a 101 wRC+ with +3 OAA at third base, and the Yankees are hoping he looks more like his second-half self after struggling to open the year in 2023. Entering his age-35 season, he’s far from a sure thing for this lineup, but his defensive abilities and patient eye could deepen an already strong lineup for the Yankees.

We could see a much sooner activation for Tommy Kahnle, as he’s expected to return to the team tomorrow after missing the entire season with various injuries. In 2023 we didn’t see the veteran right-hander until June, but when he was healthy the Yankees got plenty of value out of him. The 34-year-old struck out 29.1% of batters faced with a 2.66 ERA, and he sliced through batters in his five-game rehab assignment, allowing zero baserunners and striking out 11 batters in the process.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jasson Dominguez, who is largely considered to be the Yankees’ top prospect, will be transferring to Somerset to continue his rehab assignment with the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate. He was excellent in his brief stint with the Tampa Tarpons in Single-A, averaging 91.1 MPH in terms of exit velocity and walking more than he struck out. Jorbit Vivas was transferred from Single-A to High-A, where he’ll join DJ LeMahieu (who was transferred from Somerset) in the Hudson Valley infield.

These two are not expected to get Major League reps upon their activation, although injuries at the Major League level would most certainly raise the conversation of promoting Jasson Dominguez if the team were to need an outfielder.