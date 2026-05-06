Aaron Boone spoke to the media regarding the New York Yankees and various updates, with their two starters currently on a rehab assignment being on the forefront of the news mill.

Carlos Rodon, who completed what is expected to be his final rehab start of this assignment, is expected to make his 2026 debut against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The left-hander was ahead of Gerrit Cole despite starting his rehab assignment a bit later due to the intensity of his live sessions and the less-invasive surgery that he underwent.

As for Cole, he will need some more time before he returns, with Aaron Boone noting that he could use 2-3 more rehab starts before returning to the Yankees.

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Carlos Rodon’s Next Start Will Be With the Yankees

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Following a six-inning start in Scranton where Carlos Rodon struggled against the Worchester WooSox, he will re-join the team for a start against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

It will be his 2026 season debut, as the left-hander is finally built up to provide some value for the Yankees on ther Major League side.

He underwent surgery on his left elbow to repair a bone spur, and in the Statcast-tracked start he made for the RailRiders the veteran southpaw sat 93.3 MPH on his four-seamer with more vertical movement than usual.

The velocity being a bit down from his 2025 average is an interesting note; Rodon noted to media in Somerset that he believes the intensity of the Bronx could cause an uptick in velocity due to natural emotion.

Gerrit Cole Needs More Time Before Returning

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Gerrit Cole gave up five runs in his last rehab start which came in Hudson Valley with the Renegades, but the right-hander seems to be overly attacking the zone to an extent that isn’t natural.

This could be to get as many up-downs as possible, meaning that he can pitch in as many innings as possible given his current pitch count limitations to get him built up for in-game action.

Aaron Boone notes that the number of rehab starts left are about 2-3, and in his latest start he popped some more 96-97 MPH fastballs which is a positive sign.

The Double-A Somerset Patriots are going to return home to play the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, where he could end up making his next rehab start as he continues to work back towards re-joining the Major League club.